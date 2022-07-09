When you talk of a surveyor, you probably think of old George Washington surveying the unexplored regions of the Colonies that would later become the United States. I also think of my wife’s brother-in-law as he surveys for a company that creates sewer systems and rain runoff. The two are not quite the same, however.
Each town and village would have to be surveyed and platted before becoming a city. Stillwater was surveyed during the short time between when Wisconsin had become a state and the Minnesota Territory was not yet formed. A seasoned surveyor named Harvey Wilson in September 1848 platted Stillwater.
Wilson was born in Corinth, New York in December 1815. He received an excellent education and a thorough knowledge of surveying in his native New York. At age 25, he left New York and journeyed to St. Louis were he spent three years engaged in surveying. He came to St. Croix Falls in 1843 and appointed its first postmaster in 1845 while acting clerk of the lumber company, and then moved to Stillwater in 1847. In that year, he was elected St. Croix County, Wisconsin Territory, deputy clerk of court, serving the June term under Joseph R. Brown. Mr. Wilson was appointed clerk of the first Minnesota territorial term of court on August 13, 1849, and was re-elected to that position, many times going unopposed, until his death.
Harvey Wilson was the official surveyor of the city of Stillwater and the surrounding areas from 1847 until 1860. He plotted Stillwater on August 25, 1848, then the small community south of Stillwater called “Baytown,” which, when combined with “Bangor” and “Middletown,” eventually became the city of Bayport. Wilson also platted Point Douglas at the southern tip of Washington County on August 18, 1849.
He was married in 1851 to a widow Mary Stanchfield who had a daughter, Georgiana, from her previous marriage. Mary died in California in 1890.
Wilson also was the agent for the Aetna Insurance company in the city in the late 1850s. The Stillwater Messenger noted, “The Aetna, of Hartford, is one of the oldest and most reliable Insurance Companies in the United States, and perhaps does a heavier business than any other. They are caution and prudent in taking risks, but bay up promptly when meeting with losses. Harvey Wilson Esq. is agent for this city.”
In 1858, the Washington County Board of Commissioners set out to create a “Poor Farm” for those who had no other means to take care of themselves. Wilson was asked to purchase land for the Farm for the county.
Wilson was also had a green thumb when it came to growing fruits in this area. In the October 22, 1861 Stillwater Messenger, “Mr. Wilson has been very successful in the culture of the grape, and a ramble through his well-arranged garden ought to satisfy the most skeptical that with proper care most of the valuable fruits can be successfully cultivated in Minnesota.”
Eventually, poor health caused him to give up surveying. Asthma was one of the conditions, which put his health down. Later, his eyesight began to fail, and in August 1876, he went to an eye specialist in Philadelphia. The doctor recommended, and then performed the removal of one of Wilson’s eyes. This alone made the once active man distraught, however, on his way back to Stillwater; Wilson caught a severe case of pneumonia, which put his life in danger.
Wilson never fully recovered from the pneumonia, and he died on November 13, 1876. Wilson is the man who laid out the “original town” of Stillwater. This is the basis for which Stillwater was formed and how we know the city today. He was a man who had the utmost respect by everyone who made his acquaintance and as the obituary for him in the Stillwater Messenger said: “He was universally esteemed, and it is doubtful if he had an enemy in the world.”
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
