On a warm and sunny fall afternoon, four brave individuals kneeled into hollowed out giant pumpkins, and paddled them down the St. Croix River near the gazebo in Lowell Park to the Stillwater Lift Bridge for the 11th annual pumpkin regatta during the Stillwater Harvest Fest and Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off.
Jason Moldan, representing Farrell’s Stillwater eXtreme Body Shaping, won the race.
“It was a true test of will,” Moldan said jokingly while trying to quote every sports cliché he could think of.
Moldan was talked into piloting a pumpkin at the last
minute, he is an avid kayaker, but steering a pumpkin down river with an oar presents its own challenges.
“It’s not buoyant like a kayak,” Moldan said. “It’s all about balance.”
The sidewalk by the river was crowded with onlookers along the river watching the regatta from the shoreline, and the Historic Lift Bridge was packed as well.
Quoting another sports cliché, Moldan pretended that the crowd was there specifically there to cheer him on, “the fans were fantastic, and I couldn’t have done this without them.”
Chris Brown, Brandon Lamb, Alexander Eder were the pumpkin pilot runners up.
The four individuals were competing in one of many events during the 17th annual Stillwater Harvest Fest and Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off.
Cory Buettner, a Harvest Fest organizer and owner of Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop, said with the clear skies, and temps in the low 70s, it was a perfect day to have the event return. Last year, the annual harvest fest was cancelled, but organizers still held a pumpkin weigh off at a private event that was broadcast and livestreamed by Valley Access.
“It was so great to see friends, community members, and neighbors having a good time on the waterfront,” Buettner said of this year’s event. “It felt normal. From start to finish we killed it. So overall, we were super happy with the event.”
On land, a few other activities included a kid’s area with bounce houses and a rock climbing wall, food trucks and a chili cook off.
As for the pumpkin regatta, Buettner said that was the best race he’s seen in the 11 years the organization has hosted it.
“By far it’s the most successful one we’ve done,” Buettner said. “The race was close, and in the end no one got hurt.”
While Harvest Fest organizers take many precautions such as having a scuba diver in the water following the makeshifts boats, the pumpkin pilots wear wetsuits along with lifejackets and there is a safety boat, paddling a hollowed out 600 to 1,000 pound pumpkin down the St. Croix River isn’t the safest activity.
“We’re taking some risks,” Buettner.
Buettner worries each year with the large holed-out pumpkin that because it isn’t the easiest (as the winner noted) to balance, someone will tip over into the water.
But that didn’t happen, and all pilots made the trek safely.
While Buettner is thankful for current sponsors that help fund the event each year, the group is hoping to secure a larger regional sponsor so they can entice pumpkins growers to keep pumpkins in Minnesota and draw growers from other Midwest states by offering a larger cash prize for the heaviest pumpkins.
“We’ve given out $5,000 in the past and we’re hoping to up that,” he said.
This year the winner of the pumpkin weigh off this year was Jake Johnson with a pumpkin weighing 1966.5 pounds.
To round off both days, a giant pumpkin was dropped from 100 feet in the air onto two other pumpkins creating a smashing good time.
After the pumpkins were destroyed, kids ran and played in the aftermath, and many searched for seeds on a quest to grow their own giant pumpkin for next year’s festival.
Stillwater native John Branch, and one of the founders of the festival, was the one who came up with the idea to destroy pumpkins by dropping them from the air, Buettner said.
He saw another pumpkin drop on the internet and decided that they could follow suit.
Each year, the Harvest Fest organization has had to borrow the crane to use as a drop apparatus. On the morning of Oct. 11, Branch donated the equipment to the Harvest Fest organization.
“So we’re set for years to come,” Buettner said.
Buettner reiterated that after canceling last year’s festivities, the annual event went off without a hitch.
“We smashed it out of the park,” Buettner said. “I heard businesses downtown felt happy with how the event went and it was a beautiful day to walk downtown to get the whole Stillwater experience. If people have never been down they should put it on their calendar for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, 2021.”
