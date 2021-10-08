Harvest Fest, an annual fall community celebration organized entirely by volunteers, will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10 in Lowell Park, 101 Water St. S. in Stillwater.
Last year the annual Harvest Fest was cancelled due to COVID-19 restriction, but a giant pumpkin weigh off was held without a crowd with Valley Access broadcasted the event live.
Last year, the winner of the pumpkin weigh off Charlie Bernstrom whose pumpkin clocked in at 1,990.5 pounds set the Minnesota record for largest pumpkin grown.
This year the community event will includes a giant pumpkin weigh-off, pumpkin regatta and kids costume parade.
In 2018, Harvest Fest broke the world record for heaviest weigh off ever, meaning the weight of the top ten pumpkins beat every other weigh off recorded.
Last year, the harvest fest saw more giant pumpkins than usual because more growers came from around the state as many fall festivals were cancelled due to the pandemic.
In previous years, Harvest Fest organizers have moved the event into the Lowell Park parking lot because of flooding.
The St. Croix River is lower than usual this year so it will be held in its normal spot.
For a full list of events, visit harvestfeststillwater.com.
