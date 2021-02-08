Wow, what an easy winter. No severe polar winds during January chasing us inside for a week at a time. Just wait until March!
I found a group of 20 robins that appreciated the mild winter. During the week, they flew from one yard to another, as a group. I spotted them briefly in four yards on four separate days.
They were sampling the crab apples left in the trees and on the ground. I’m not sure which yard got the best of the lot award. Still, it was fun watching them. On Birchwood Drive, the creative Hofmann family making their own ice creation. Their igloo didn’t require the massive blocks of ice brought in from Michigan, like the one downtown.
Making 100 to 150 colored blocks at a time in their backyard, I think they are in the running for building Stillwater’s next ice palace. On top of that, I think they had a lot of fun building it with their kids. Amazing how people can enjoy creating during a mild winter.
Speaking of enjoying the winter, I found several people enjoying the hockey rink.
A little one-on-one or two-on-three is great for developing the skills needed. Reminds me of the old days, when everyone that showed up at the rink could find someone to play with.
The city has done a fantastic effort making rinks again this year.
The ice was in perfect condition on the rinks I visited last week.
