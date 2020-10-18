A rotating schedule of bird hikes throughout Washington County Parks will continue with a trek from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at Big Marine Park Reserve.
Hikers should park in the playground parking lot, where the group will meet.
Registration is required, as group size is limited, and may be found on the Washington County Parks web page.
Learn to identify the birds that call the St. Croix Valley home and contribute to citizen science data collection by completing bird count surveys with the guide.
The surveys collected will assist the county’s Natural Resources team and related work in conjunction with the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund grant.
For Washington County park locations, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks. Under park locations, find a county map with park contact information; search “guided bird hikes” on the county website for more information.
For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email at parks@co.washington.mn.us.
Hikes continue Nov. 14, and Dec. 19.
For more Washington County Parks programs and events, visit www.co.washington.mn.us/parks
