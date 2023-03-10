A rotating schedule of bird hikes throughout Washington County Parks will continue with a hike from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Big Marine Park Reserve.
Hikers should park and meet at the playground parking lot.
Learn to identify the birds that call the St. Croix Valley home and contribute to citizen science data collection by completing bird count surveys with the guide. The surveys collected will assist the county’s natural resources team and related work in conjunction with the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund grant.
The hike will traverse turf, gravel, and paved trail depending on trail conditions. Participants should bring binoculars and dress for hiking and the weather.
This program is free with a parks vehicle permit ($7 daily or $30 annually) and is open to people of all ages and abilities. ADA accommodations can be made as needed. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
For Washington County park locations, or for more Washington County Parks programs and events, go to www.co.washington.mn.us/parks. Under park locations, find a county map with park contact information; search “guided bird hikes” on the county website for more information.
Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
