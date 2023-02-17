Each Sunday in winter, I drive north to William O’Brien State Park, leave my son near the visitor center with a gaggle of children on skis, and head off over the rolling hills to enjoy an hour and a half of step and glide, peace and solitude. Were it not for the forethought of numerous local families, as well as the Minnesota Legislature and members of the Parks and Trails Council, the prairie and woods of William O’Brien might instead be a subdivision, and my skis, a winter decoration.

Minnesota holds claim to the second oldest state park system in the country, marked by the establishment of Itasca State Park on April 20, 1891. (New York beat us by six years when they created Niagara Falls State Park in 1885.) The second park added to the system was Interstate State Park in 1895, which was closely followed by Wisconsin Interstate State Park in 1900; it was the first inter-state (get it?) park in the nation.

