Applications for the 2022 Great Idea Competition are being accepted through July 1.
This year marks a decade of community projects that have received funding through Stillwater Area Community Foundation’s Great Idea Competition.
Previous winners have used grants to launch a wide range of projects: planting a pollinator garden, opening a dog park, spiffing up utility boxes with the work of local artists, and making the Main Street stairs more beautiful. Last year’s winner is giving hundreds of area school kids the opportunity to spend a day on the St. Croix River.
Competition guidelines are intentionally vague to encourage creativity: The idea might make life more enjoyable for residents and visitors, address an environmental concern, help under-served citizens, or attract visitors and engage residents. The selection process considers whether the project enhances quality of life in the area, strengthens community connections, leaves a
lasting impact, builds community pride, and represents innovative thinking.
The opportunity extends beyond Stillwater to include all communities in the Stillwater Area Community Foundation’s service area: Bayport, Baytown Township, Grant, Lake Elmo, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Stillwater, Oak Park Heights and West Lakeland Township north of Interstate 94.
Up to $10,000 will be granted to the winning Great Idea. Individuals, groups, businesses and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply. For more information and the application form, visit www.stillwaterareafoundation.org.
