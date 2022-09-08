Butterfly

Common monarch butterfly on common milkweed plant.

Going native? Fall is a great time to plant

Any good gardener knows that you plant in the spring and harvest in the fall. In fact, much of our culture in Minnesota revolves around this cycle. The garden frenzy begins in spring, as people begin buying seeds and planning their gardens, then reaches a climax around Mother’s Day when nurseries and garden clubs hold sales and people lovingly plant their newly purchased tomatoes, petunias, marigolds, and pumpkins. In September and October, we transition firmly into harvest mode, don flannel shirts and head out to apple orchards and pumpkin patches in mass to ride wagons, sip cider, and pick out the best Jack-o-Lanterns for Halloween.

