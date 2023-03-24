Since it was established in 2016, the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center at Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park has been dedicated to serving the community in diverse ways. Some of that service comes in the form of expected nature center fare: guided hikes, adult learning programs, summer camps for kids. Other times that means making Easter baskets to brighten the days of residents at local assisted-living facilities.

Every spring for the last four years, volunteers have gathered at the SMINC to assemble Easter baskets for residents of nearby senior residencies and memory care centers. The work takes place over two days with the goal of assembling 100 baskets for residents.

