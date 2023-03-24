Since it was established in 2016, the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center at Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park has been dedicated to serving the community in diverse ways. Some of that service comes in the form of expected nature center fare: guided hikes, adult learning programs, summer camps for kids. Other times that means making Easter baskets to brighten the days of residents at local assisted-living facilities.
Every spring for the last four years, volunteers have gathered at the SMINC to assemble Easter baskets for residents of nearby senior residencies and memory care centers. The work takes place over two days with the goal of assembling 100 baskets for residents.
The idea started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many long-term care facilities were on lockdown, further isolating those who lived there. “We recognized that seniors in care centers couldn’t have visitors and they couldn’t get out,” explained Connie Kirk, board member and one of the founders of the SMINC. “I learned how to make these washcloth bunnies a long time ago, called boo-boo bunnies, you give to your kids. You can put ice in them, and I thought, ‘Let’s make enough for people at Oak Ridge Place.”
That first project was on-the-fly, with Kirk getting assistance from whichever volunteers she could. Because of COVID protocols, it was difficult to have big gatherings, but the baskets were assembled and delivered.
After that first year, Kirk realized pretty quickly that she didn’t want the project to be a one-off thing, so it became a tradition at the SMINC. By the following year, word had spread, and she was joined by a number of high-school students who wanted to help their community. Kirk, who used to manage production at 3M before she retired, set up what she describes as an assembly line to make the baskets, which all went to a facility in Greely.
In 2022, a group of Girl Scouts stepped up to help. As they set to work making baskets, Kirk still hadn’t decided where the baskets would go, so she asked the Scouts. “One told me that her grandmother was in a facility in Ramsey County,” she said, “and that it was closing down, so that was where the baskets went.”
This year, baskets are slated to go to nearby Arbor Glen, because a scheduled trip to the Center earlier this year had to be scrapped because of weather. The SMINC regularly welcomes residents from area facilities, and often those visits involve music. Residents sing along with a guitarist, or they provide accompaniment for a harpist using bird sounds from the Center’s educational bird props. “It’s part of our mission to serve everyone,” Kirk said of those visits.
Kirk said that this year they are looking for volunteers of all ages to help assemble baskets. Whether it’s making the bunnies, filling the baskets, or gluing on decorations, there’s plenty for all to do. “Kids love the shredder, so we’ll give them a stack of construction paper and have them make grass with it,” she said.
Kirk and other volunteers will be working on baskets on Sunday, March 26, and Monday, March 27. Anyone interested in lending a hand can drop in any time the center is open (Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
