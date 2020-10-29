Ever since the great Halloween Blizzard of “91,” the witches and goblins have been working hard to make up for that nearly cancelled event. The underworld has not been the same since.
As I looked around town, there are signs that they have not given up. Witches scooting between locations, where even the trees are waiting to become part of the event. At the same time, giant spiders are spinning webs close to the ground that are strong enough to catch the “trick or treaters” for their candy.
Their anticipation is so great that one of those creatures reached up through the leaves and grabbed my foot, as I was preparing the yard for the cold weather, throwing me to the ground. Alas, I was too old, and without candy, so they reluctantly let me go.
However, down the road, I did spot one of “them” pretending to be a clown, sitting just outside of a house, patiently waiting for visitors.
With the precautions for COVID-19, the underworld may once again be disappointed. The large masses of children may not be available to them this year.
What they do not know, is that by next year, everyone will be ready to enjoy an old fashioned Halloween. So, for those of you that have to celebrate inside this year, just you wait - next year will be the best year ever.
Just don’t tell the witches and goblins.
Some of these photos were manipulated and do not reflect reality.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – The Outbreak can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
