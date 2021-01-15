IceTime MN and the Water Street Inn will be installing a public ice skating rink in downtown Stillwater on the inn’s east side parking lot.
The rink will be a part of the Wintertime in Stillwater event that was developed to assist local businesses during the pandemic by creating winter activities in the city, City Clerk Beth Wolf explained at the City Council meeting on Jan. 5. Wintertime in Stillwater is also why downtown businesses were decorated with Christmas lights along with the historic lift bridge.
Construction on the rink started on Jan. 12, and the rink was scheduled for flooding on Jan. 13, but the weather got it in the way. It was just a little too warm at 40 degrees Fahrenheit to fill it with water to create ice, IceTime MN Owner Adam Carignan said.
Also with an expected snow storm it wouldn’t have worked either, because the snow would have mixed with the water, and would not have frozen correctly. So the flooding was rescheduled for today, Jan. 15.
Carignan plans to put a liner in the bottom of the rink and fill it with 13 inches of water, and just wait until the pool transforms into Stillwater’s downtown ice rink.
The Stillwater City Council approved the installation unanimously, and IceTime MN was just waiting for council approval before starting. The rink is slated for removal on March 18.
Innkeeper Chuck Dougherty is looking forward to bringing a downtown rink to the community, and said he hopes the public ice rink becomes an annual wintertime event.
“The whole wintertime thing has been great for downtown,” Dougherty said. “The Christmas lights and now were moving into the other activities. It’s been a nice thing, and it’s been great getting all the business owners downtown together to pull this off, and the city’s help has been outstanding.”
He credits Mayor Ted Kozlowski for pulling off Wintertime in Stillwater.
“I couldn’t have done it without Ted getting involved,” Dougherty said. “So it’s really exciting.
Events that are in the works for the rink are Stillwater Pond Hockey from Jan. 29-31, Frozen Flannel Curling & Bonspiel from Feb. 13-14 and Winterfest from Feb. 26-28. The rink will be open to use from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. when events aren’t scheduled, and the rink is slated to open Saturday, Jan. 16.
The organizer requested the use of Parking Lot 4, help with removal of snow piles from outside of the rink, extension of Water Street Inn’s on-sale liquor license over city parking lot 4, picnic tables, benches and trash receptacles.
One of the governor’s executive orders allows for the sale of liquor over the city parking lot, and that law could be rescinded if the executive order changes.
Wolf noted that seemed unlikely given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizer requested that all city fees be waived.
Kozlowski supported the plan.
“I’m fine with all of it,” Kozlowski said. “They’re putting up the money to build this for the community so I’m fine waiving the fees.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.