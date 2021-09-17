A Gazette-sponsored interview of Don Hovland and Pete Kelzenberg, the two school board candidates on the Nov. 2 election ballot for Stillwater Area Public Schools, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The candidates will be interviewed together by Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Access Channels studios in Stillwater. Only candidates will be allowed to attend due to COVID-19 concerns. Matt DeBow, managing editor of the Gazette, will be writing up the responses for publication in its newspaper. The program can be viewed live on COMCAST Cable channel 15.
The interview will also be live streamed on VAC’s YouTube page and Facebook page at www.vactv.org/live.
For more information on viewing the interview, call VAC at 651-430-2921. VAC station manager Greg Piekarski is the executive producer of this program with Ted Leroux as producer.
