Last week a Minnesota panel of five judges released a new state legislative district map that is shaking up the political makeup across the state.
All 201 seats in the state Legislature will be up for re-election in November. The five-judge panel took on the job of redistricting after the state Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz could not come to an agreement on maps drawn by the Democrat-led House and the Republican-majority Senate.
Here is a breakdown of the new state legislative districts in the Stillwater Gazette’s readership area:
Most of what comprised Senate District 39 — which currently encompasses most of Washington County — was split into Senate District 33 in the north and Senate District 41 in the south.
SD33 is comprised of Stillwater, Stillwater
Township, Oak Park Heights, Bayport, Forest Lake, Hugo, Scandia, Hugo, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Dellwood along with portions of Mahtomedi and Pine Springs.
Senate District 33 is split into two house districts: HD33A and HD33B. HD 33A is mainly the western half of the district and includes a large swath of Forest Lake (with a northern section of the city part of 33B), along with Hugo, Dellwood, and portions of Mahtomedi and Pine Springs.
HD33B is comprised of Stillwater, Stillwater Township, Oak Park Heights, Bayport, a northern portion Forest Lake, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix and May Township.
SD 41 is comprised of Grant, Lake Elmo, Lakeland, Lake St. Croix Beach, St. Mary’s Point, Afton, Cottage Grove and Denmark Township. SD 41 is split into two house districts 41A and 41B.
Cottage Grove and Denmark Township are the two Washington County entities in 41B. The rest of the cities listed reside in 41A.
The city entire city of Woodbury is part of Senate District 47. The house districts are split into 47A and 47B HD 47A taking up the northwest corner of the city.
Filings
Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) is the current senator representing SD39. Housley was first elected to the state senate in 2012.
She has announced she plans to run for re-election in the newly created SD33.
Stillwater Area Public Schools Board Member Tina announced she plans to run for state representative in HD 33B. St. Croix Education Association president, and English teacher Josiah Hill announced he is seeking the DFL endorsement in HD33B.
Hill ran against Housley for the SD39 seat in the 2020 election.
Reps. Bob Dettmer (R-Forest Lake) and Shelly Christensen (D-Stillwater), who are the reps for what is currently HD 39A and 39B respectively, both announced they will not seek reelection.
Dettmer announced his decision shortly after the new state legislative maps were released.
Christensen announced she would not seek re-election before the new maps were released.
Redistricting, or the process of redrawing congressional and legislative district maps, occurs every 10 years when census data is used to edit boundaries to ensure each district has an equal population. The filing period state offices runs from May 17 to a 5 p.m. deadline on May 31. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9, with the general election on Nov. 8.
