Minneapolis singer Lynnea Doublette dazzled “Mamma Mia!” audiences in July. She brought a dynamic voice and vigor to her role as Rosie, one of Donna’s Dynamos.
This month, Doublette will be back in Stillwater as a headliner during The Zephyr’s annual fundraising gala. Belting out a song from “Beauty and the Beast” and other tunes she will be among 24 to 30 entertainers performing on Sept. 26.
During “Let the Art Move You,” a riff on old-fashioned progressive dinners, gala goers will move, via Stillwater Trolley, among four different venues — The Zephyr Theatre, The Loft at Studio J, and Mad Capper Saloon & Eatery on Main Street and Lowell Inn on Second Street. Guests will start and end the evening at The Zephyr. Food, drink, and entertainment will be abundant at every stop.
Other entertainers -- many from the Twin Cities -- will include actors in a comedy scene directed by Tom Reed, contemporary dancers choreographed by Katie Taintor, and cellists from the Delphia Cello Quartet. Added to the mix will be visual artists and more.
“That’s what’s unique about this gala,” said Jessica Thienes, The Zephyr’s development director. “We’re not just talking about the wide range of art we’re asking you to support, we’re showing you.”
Last year, The Zephyr used this fundraising format when COVID-19 restrictions limited crowd sizes. The event was so wildly popular, the theatre will use it again. This year’s version will have different venues and different entertainers, but the same mission — to raise money for upcoming Zephyr productions and to support The Zephyr’s new and ongoing youth education programs.
“I’d suggest people buy their tickets soon,” Thienes said. “Tickets are limited, and last year’s guests were so enthusiastic we believe tickets will go quickly for this one-night annual event.”
Here’s how it works: Five groups of 30 gala goers each will leave the theatre at 30-minute intervals starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 26. Tickets are $100 each. For timing and tickets, visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Sustaining members are offered a special deal. Those who buy six tickets, four of which are for guests who are not yet sustaining members, pay $75 each. For these tickets, call Maddy Trumble at 651-342-1542.
