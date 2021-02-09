We are a household of six people, but nobody in our home would consider our dog anything less than a member of our family. Millie, the cockapoo, is the best of us.
About five years ago, not too long after the crib came down, the puppy campaign reached full throttle in our home. Oh, there had been conversations about adopting a dog for years, but it wasn’t until our last baby was fully potty trained and sleeping through the night that I entertained the thought of doing that last part all over again.
Why then? Because people who have not slept in ten years are vulnerable to peer pressure — especially from cherub-faced children wearing paw print onesie pajamas.
Because people who consistently have an audience in the bathroom, are not good at maintaining boundaries. Because our kitchen floor desperately needed a dedicated cleaning assistant. And also, because our youngest daughter asked me, in earnest, when she was going to “get her baby sister” (albeit she was dragging a baby doll by a tuft of hair through our foyer like the executioner in Game of Thrones at the time). A puppy felt like a solid and responsible compromise to another pregnancy.
Before committing to any particular breed or timeline, I was under the illusion it was possible to casually “look” at newborn puppies. Browse, if you will. Like one does for a new coffee table or juice glasses at IKEA, hold them up to the light, check out the corners and proportions.
Without expectations (or serious forethought), I decided it was quite reasonable to take my young children to make a puppy visit. Bless my naïve little heart.
All of them nearly died of excitement. The children, that is. Tears of joy streamed down their cheeks as two-pound cockapoos, resembling elaborately frosted cupcakes, bounced between baby gates, and peed with abandon on the properly criss-cross-applesauced, tan knees of my shaking children.
“Did you see that Mama? He peed on me!!!” You will have to imagine the sheer joy that accompanied this exclamation.
I will never understand my blindness to this situation. I must have been one cup short of awake or one sleep short of lucid. Or, perhaps, it was straight up fear that clouded my vision. You do not bring your children to “browse” for anything — let alone an animated cupcake. There was no way we were leaving this woman’s kitchen without a puppy.
We believe Millie chose us that day- me, in particular. While all the other puppies boomeranged off the walls like heated popcorn kernels, our Millie slowly walked over to my lap and sat down. She did this without any coaxing on my part or pageantry on hers- she found me as if she had sat in my lap a thousand times before. When she turned her face up to me and showed off her charming underbite, I was sold.
Bonus, she was on sale. And what mother of four turns down a clearance sale? Slow and steady, with a smile like Robert De Niro wearing a clearance tag- we decided Millie was meant to be ours. We brought her home and made a bed for her out of an old diaper box and baby towels. Then, we proceeded to smother her with love.
At that time, I had no idea what she would be for our family. All I could think of was how I would never get to go to another walk in my entire adult life without pushing a stroller or holding a hot bag of dog poop. And while this may be true, I admit, I grossly underestimated the love a pet brings to a family.
Millie has assumed the role of playmate, confidant, counselor, cheerleader, and occasionally, magical rainbow unicorn scapegoat, with as much ease as her first walk to my lap. She loves us instinctively and unconditionally.
This relationship has never been more apparent than in the past year. When the anxiety has been too much, Millie is often found on the end of a child’s bed, listening to whispered confessions or concerns. When the loneliness has been too much, Millie is here with a humble game of dishcloth tug-of-war or an effortless cuddle.
When the uncertainty has been too much, Millie is always here waiting by the door with the same unwavering underbite, the same loyal brown eyes.
There have been a lot of tears in our house this year and I have witnessed our puppy absorb them with a quiet patience I cannot always muster. Her safe space seems to be where we all unload our heaviest emotions.
Millie never seems to worry or grieve or judge, but instead grounds each one of us in the wealth of the present moment. She reminds us that successful or defeated, ambitious or anxious, hopeful or hurting- right now, is enough. Right now, is important. Sometimes, we just need a good listener to help us hear our own voice.
May we all be reminded of love’s simplicity- we are enough, underbites and all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.