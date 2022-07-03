Monday, June 13
• At 8:43 a.m., police received a call from a 50 year-old female from Stillwater who reported that she received an inaccurate order from Perkins but was still charged to pay for it. Her card had been processed before she realized the error. She requested a refund or a new meal but was denied this by Perkins. She was advised that she could contact her bank and dispute the charges.
• At 8:20 p.m., police responded to a call at the 1600 block of W Orleans St. The caller, a 54 year-old female from Stillwater had ordered online from Target and received a notification at 2:13 p.m. earlier that day that her package had arrived. When she arrived at home she saw the package was gone. She was able to view footage from a neighbor that showed a female driving an unknown vehicle stole the items. Estimated loss for $300 in clothing.
• At 11:59 p.m., police reported to a house located on the 1300 block of N Carnelian Street for a report of suspicious noise. The caller was a 42 year-old male who stated he could hear something in his attic. The officer searched the attic but could not find anything. Upon inspecting the outside of the house he did notice a large branch dragging across the roof. The problem was solved and the case closed.
Thursday, June 16
• At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the location of Water St S and Chestnut St E. Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun. The caller stated that it was possibly a fake gun. He heard the subject fire the gun and it made a click sound. The caller was a 29 year-old officer from Rosemount who was off duty. The suspect was a 13-year-old male from Stillwater of whom officers were familiar with due to numerous reports in the past. The off-duty officer observed the suspect throw something. He soon learned that it was the gun and noticed right away it was fake because of the orange tip on it. The teen stated he was using the gun to scare friends. This case was forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for possible charges of disorderly conduct.
Friday, June 18
• At 2:05 a.m., a Stillwater officer was facing northbound at the 100 - 200 block of North Main St. with his rear emergency lights activated when he noticed a Honda Civic passed him traveling northbound. The driver continued to stay northbound in the southbound lane for a few blocks causing a near collision to passing motorists. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and it finally pulled into a public parking spot after causing more near collisions. The driver was a 20-year-old male from Woodbury. He had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and alcohol odor on his breath. When the driver was asked to exit the vehicle he was unsteady on his feet. He stated he was driving home from his friend’s house. Since he was intoxicated, the officer asked him on a scale from 0 to 10 how drunk he was. He responded that he was at a 5 or 6. He refused field sobriety tests several times. Pending charges include a DWI, DWI breath test refusal, underage drinking and driving and careless driving.
