Sunday, June 5
• At 4:22 a.m,, while patrolling the 1800 block of Market Dr., a Stillwater officer noticed a grey Chevy pickup traveling on the road near Cub Foods. The vehicle had expired tabs and a broken taillight. The officer followed the driver and made a traffic stop. The driver was a 34 year-old male from St. Paul. He indicated he was aware of the expired registration and didn’t have a driver’s license on him. He also admitted that his driver’s license was revoked in Minnesota, and he did not have insurance for the vehicle. Due to the lack of insurance, the male was informed that his vehicle would be towed. During the conversation with the male. The officer noticed a bag sticking out of the suspect’s shorts pocket. The officer removed the bag and found a measurable amount of a white substance. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine. Suspect was taken to Washington County Jail. Pending charges include fifth degree possession of meth while operating a vehicle without registration as other charges.
Monday, June 6
• At 7:49 a.m., Stillwater officers were dispatched to a house located at the 500 block of Stillwater Avenue for the report of an unwanted male. En route the dispatchers informed the officer that the suspect left the area and was found a few blocks away from that location. The suspect was a 51 year-old male from St. Paul. The officer found him sitting on the porch of the detached garage of the house. The suspect turned out to be the ex-husband of the caller, a 50 year-old female from Stillwater. The male had forced entry onto the porch of the caller’s house and had left behind personal items and other items. The suspect had an outstanding warrant out of Wisconsin. Pending charges are 4th degree criminal damage to property.
• At 9:12 p.m., Stillwater officers were dispatched to the location of the 300 block of S Main St due to a report of a fight. A couple of patrons at the bar had been holding a female down on the ground. The female was a 17 year-old from St Paul. The officer was unable to apply handcuffs to the female. She began kicking him and another person several times. As they were getting her into the squad car, she was placed for holding. The female was transported to Lake View Hospital. Pending charges include gross misdemeanor obstruction with force and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, June 7
• At 2:57 p.m., a Stillwater Officer reported to the 600 block of North Main Street for a report of a scam. The victim was an 81 year-old male from Stillwater. He reported that he’d been using his computer and saw an ad pop up for Norton Ani-Virus claiming his anti-virus system was expired. Even though he never even signed up for Norton originally, he clicked the link and that link and called the phone number listed. Through a series of money transfers and gift card purchases, the victim lost a total of $18,000.
Thursday, June 9
• At 10:30 a.m., at the 100 block of Pine Hollow Green. A Stillwater officer took a call request from an 88-year-old female who resided at the 100 block of Pine Hollow Green. The caller stated that on June 6th she received a phone call from an attorney representing her grandson who stated that her grandson had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. Later that day the victim withdrew $20,000 from her bank account to pay for legal fees. She brought the money back to her house. Sometime between June 5 and June 8 a male came to the house to pick up the money. She handed an envelope to him with the funds. Later the victim spoke with her son who confirmed that her grandson had never been in an accident. Officers discussed a security safety plan with the victim. This case has been forwarded to the Investigations Department.
