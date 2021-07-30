The Stillwater Police Department received the following calls for service from July 11 to July 17
• Police received a call at 6:45 a.m. July 11 from a man in the 1100 block of South Second St. who reported that a burglary had occurred overnight in his garage. The complainant said he found the overhead garage doors open and two of his three motorcycles were stolen. He stated the overhead doors were closed but that he may have left the side service door unlocked. Officers responding found no signs of forced entry. Police also spoke with a neighbor who stated they had heard a loud noise around 5 a.m. that same morning and which sounded like a trailer loaded with something heavy. Both motorcycles were entered as stolen. Police have no suspects at this time, and the case was forwarded to investigations.
• Police received a call shortly before 9 a.m. July 11 from a man in the 900 block of South First St. who reported his custom utility trailer had been taken from his property. Police have no suspects at this time, and the case was forwarded to investigations.
• Police received a call around 11:30 a.m. July 12 from man who reported his bicycle had been stolen from his porch in the 400 block of West Mulberry St.
• Police received a call around 11:45 a.m. July 12 from a woman in the 600 block of Hillside Lane who reported that her bicycle had been stolen from her garage overnight.
• A man in the 100 block of Northland Ave. called police just after 3 p.m. July 12 to report a stolen package. The complainant stated he had received notification from UPS that the package, valued at $30, had been delivered at 2 p.m. but that it was not there when he went to retrieve it at 2:15 p.m.
• Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Market Drive at 3:45 p.m. July 13. A 15-year-old boy had left his bicycle unsecured at the bike rack outside the Target there and found it missing after leaving the store. The boy first reported the missing bicycle to Target employees, who in reviewing camera footage found that the same person who had taken the bicycle had also taken items from the store. The total loss was estimated at $131 from Target plus the boy’s bicycle, valued at $850.
• Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. July 13 to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Bergmann Drive. The caller had informed police that they had seen a red backpack change hands between occupants of a white van and those of another vehicle and that this was not the first time they had seen this. The responding officer located and followed the van south on Bergmann, then noticing that the driver had a cord hanging from the rearview mirror as well as a radar detector. The officer pulled the driver, a 17-year-old male, over and informed him of why he had been stopped, at this point also noting a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle plus the red backpack in the back. When asked, the driver denied having any drugs but did turn over a glass pipe, lighter, grinder and rolling papers. During a cursory search of the vehicle, the officer also found $650 in cash. Suspecting possible drug dealing, the officer asked the driver about his work. The driver stated his normal paycheck was about $250 every other week. The officer called the driver’s mother, who arrived and requested an attorney. The case has been forwarded to investigations. Taken as evidence were the cash and backpack, with 24.325 ounces (package weight) of marijuana.
• An officer observed just after 10 p.m. July 14 what appeared to be two suspicious persons walking with flashlights near Stillwater Middle School. The officer made contact with the two males, who stated they were worm hunting. The officer advised them to worm hunt elsewhere.
• Police responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 500 block of West Oak St. around 2:45 a.m. July 17. Arriving on the scene, the home’s occupants were found waiting outside and flames could be seen coming from the roof. Fire crews arrived shortly after police and took command. The house sustained major damage, but no injuries resulted from the fire.
