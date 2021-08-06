The Stillwater Police Department received the following calls for service from July 18 to July 24
• Police responded to the 300 block of South Main St. where a fight had been reported just after 1 a.m. July 18. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 56-year-old Stillwater man lying in blood, with injuries to the back of the head and having trouble communicating. The man was given care while waiting for medics to arrive. Officers spoke with witnesses, who were able to give a description of the suspect. Police then received a call about another fight at a nearby bar that involved a man similarly described. The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Orlando, was taken into custody at that second location, and witnesses from the first scene identified him as the same man. The suspect was transported to Washington County Jail where he is being held on possible charges of third degree felony assault, fifth degree misdemeanor assault and obstruction of the legal process. Officials are awaiting results from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension corroborating blood samples before making formal charges.
• Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of North Owens St. around 12:45 p.m. July 18. The complainant stated that a vehicle had pulled up to the gas station there and its driver had selected the “Pay Inside” option. The suspect then came in and purchased a soda with cash but then left the store without paying for the gas. The complainant told police he tried confronting the suspect about the gas but that the driver took off. The total loss was 7.6 gallons of gas, valued at $22.97.
• Police responded to the 1500 block of Highland Road on a report of burglary sometime between 10 p.m. July 18 and 6:30 a.m. July 19. The complainant stated that a bicycle, valued at $872, was taken from the garage, which had been left open. The bicycle was later recovered in a thicket of bushes.
• Police responded to a report of assault around 10:15 p.m. July 19 in the 1700 block of Linson Circle. The complainant stated that the suspect, a 31-year-old male, was taking a baseball bat to the vehicles in the driveway of the group home where he lived. The complainant told officers that the suspect had verbally threatened the employees of the group home after he had become upset over a password change to the Internet. The suspect is being held at Washington County Jail pending formal charges of felony second degree assault and third degree criminal damage to property.
• Police responded to the 200 block of South Main St. around 11:55 p.m. July 19 on a report of assault. A 28-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman reported that one of them had been struck in the face and the other that she had been knocked to the ground and stomped on. The women stated they had been at a bar when they had a verbal altercation with a group of males. One of the males, a 20-year-old Oakdale man, then struck one of the women in the face, breaking her glasses. He then knocked the other women down when she tried to break up the fight. Officers obtained a description of the both the man and the vehicle he drove and tracked the vehicle registration to a woman in Oakdale, who stated the suspect was her boyfriend and he was driving her vehicle. Officers then made contact with the suspect at his home in Oakdale and detected the smell of alcohol on his breath. The suspect declined comment, although his girlfriend, who originally told police he had nothing to do with the incident, then recanted that statement to say that the suspect was defending himself. The suspect was cited for fifth degree assault and underage consumption but was free to go.
• Officers responded to the 2000 block of Cottage Drive at 5:30 a.m. July 20 after receiving reports from neighbors that a woman had been outside all night, talking to herself and making noises. Officers made contact with the woman at her home and found her under the influence of narcotics. The woman admitted to having taken meth and wanting professional help. Officers learned of an outstanding drug warrant to her name and took her into custody. A search of her person found a bag of white powder weighing six grams. The woman is being held in Washington County Jail pending a formal charge of fifth degree possession.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Market Drive around 12:30 p.m. July 22 after a business owner reported he found near the wetlands area there several boxes of cold medicine. Officers responding to the area then uncovered ammonia, a bottle of drain cleaner, salt and assorted hand tools. The items were taken and destroyed by Stillwater Police.
• Police arrived in the at 1:15 p.m. July 22 on a report of theft at the Cub Foods there. Officers took down a description of the suspect, described as a male in baggy shorts. At this time, police also received a call for a welfare check farther down on Market Drive. Arriving there, police found a man who matched the description taken at Cub Foods. The man admitted to the theft and requested help for mental health. He was cited for misdemeanor theft and transported to Lakeview Hospital for a mental health review.
• An open 911 line with the sounds of a physical fight in the background brought police to the 6400 block of North Panama Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. July 22. Arriving at the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man wanting to press charges against another male living at the group home there. The victim, who is the caretaker of the group home, stated that one of the occupants had become upset over a rule violation at the home. The suspect, a 26-year-old man, admitted to striking the caretaker in the face. The case has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office awaiting possible charges. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital.
• Officers arrived in the 300 block of South Main St. shortly after 9 p.m. July 24 after receiving a report of assault between two employees of a bar there. A verbal altercation had escalated to a point where the suspect, a 23-year-old Stillwater man, injured the other man, a 20-year-old from Woodbury. The victim declined medical attention but did later receive treatment and submitted to police a medical report of nasal fracture. The case has been forwarded to the Washington County Attorney’s office a pending a possible charge of third degree assault.
