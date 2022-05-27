Sunday, May 8
• At 12:18 a.m., Stillwater officers were called to the 200 block of S Main St. for the report of a bar fight. While on scene they spoke to an employee who told them about two males from Oakdale and Maplewood, both age 21. Both parties were well known by staff for causing issues in the past. Since both parties had already left the premises, they were contacted by police and told not to trespass at the bar for one year.
• At 5:47 a.m. The Stillwater Police Department received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been parked and running for an extended period of time at the 100 block of Sherburne Ave. Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was a 36-year-old man from West Lakeland Township. The male stated he was just in the area visiting a friend.
Monday, May 9
• At 11:20 a.m. Stillwater PD received a call from a 78-year-old women in the 1600 block of South Greeley St. The woman reported a burglary at her apartment that had taken place when she was staying at the hospital for care. The apartment was left unlocked. When she returned items were missing that were unusual items would generally be targeted for theft such as bathroom rug and other low value items. Officers spoke with her daughter and she stated there are possible cognitive issues with the mom. No follow-up at this time.
• At 2:13 p.m. A 24-year-old man in the 6000 block of Southwest Boulevard reported that he received an email from a person he believed to be his boss. The person asked him to purchase gift cards and to send screenshots of the gift card information. He made the error of putting the charges on the company VISA card. Total loss of $900. Forwarded to the Investigation Department.
• At 3:52 p.m., a 37-year-old female from the 1000 block of Curve Crest Boulevard reported to Stillwater police that her front license plate had been stolen off her vehicle. She is an employee at McDonald’s. The theft occurred sometime the previous night. The store owner was able to view the footage but could not see footage of the theft occurring. Stillwater officers are still waiting to receive a copy of the footage for their investigation and are actively working on this.
• At 10:31 p.m., a 23-year-old female from the 400 block of Harvest Green called in to report identity theft. The woman had recently received a denial letter from the MN Department of Employment for employment benefits. Later she also received a credit card decline letter. No monetary loss. The matter is being looked into by the State of Minnesota Department of Unemployment.
Tuesday, May 10
• At 5:23 p.m. police received a call from the 1700 block of Marquette Drive. A 61-year-old male from Hugo located a crate that he presumed had a dead animal inside of it. The caller is a business owner of a car wash in the area of Marquette Drive. He didn’t know what to do with the crate with the animal and threw it in the dumpster. It was later discovered that the animal inside was an opossum. Through security footage officers were able to determine who the driver of the vehicle was that had originally left the crate. The driver admitted to leaving the animal because he wasn’t sure what to do with it. He was issued a verbal warning of theft of services for using the business’ dumpster without permission.
