Stillwater Police received the following calls for service from Sunday, August 7 to Saturday, August 13
Monday, August 8
• At 8:30 p.m., a 70-year-old female from the 300 block of North Main Street reported that an unknown male had stolen her bicycle from her property. The ebike was a specialized tarmac worth $2,000. The suspect does appear on a nearby camera and is male, between the ages of 20-30 years old. This case was forwarded to investigations for review.
Wednesday, August 10
• At 6:45 p.m., Stillwater Police reported to a building located at the 1900 block of South Braley Street for a report of smoke coming from the roof of a building. Officers stood by on scene while the Stillwater Fire Department checked the building and the area was declared safe.
• At 10:42 p.m., Stillwater Police responded to the 200 block of Main Street for a report of an intoxicated male. Suspect was a 30-year-old from Stillwater who passed out on the sidewalk. Lakeview medics responded to the scene and evaluated the situation. The subject declined any medical assistance. A sober friend of the victim arrived on the scene and the intoxicated male was left in his care.
Thursday, August 11
• At 8:36 a.m., Stillwater Police responded to the 2800 block of Cottage Drive at one of the tenant’s units. The tenant was a 54-year-old male who was also the property owner/landlord. The suspect was another tenant, a 60-year-old male’s niece. The niece had gained access to an empty unit in the building. The officer found her sleeping in the empty unit. She was detained and later arrested. The apartment unit had a broken window and the screen was missing. Burglary tools located inside the unit, including a screwdriver. The suspect was brought to Lakeview Hospital and then transferred to Washington County Jail. Possible charges include second degree burglary and 4th degree intentional damage to property. The suspect was a 35-year-old female with no permanent address.
• At 11:15 a.m., a 58-year-old male from Lakeville stated that he was at the 200 block of 4th North St on August 2nd when his work macbook was taken from a table near the downtown bookstore. The victim had left his laptop unattended for a few minutes while he used the restroom and when he came back it was gone. There was no security footage to capture the theft. Total loss, $800. This case was forwarded to investigations.
• At 7:04 p.m., near the Stillwater Lift Bridge, an 18-year-old male from Grant, MN notified Stillwater PD that he was just assaulted. The victim stated that he was the one who began provoking the male who was with his ex-girlfriend. He repeatedly told the suspect to hit him in the face. The other party punched him in the face and the victim punched him back. The victim stated he wanted to press charges. The Officer stated he could issue them both citations for disorderly conduct. The victim then went on to say that he did not want to press charges and wanted to let the whole thing drop.
Saturday, August 13
• At 1:13 a.m., a Stillwater Officer on patrol at the 1800 block of Curve Crest Blvd observed a suspicious male in his 30s. The officer recognized the suspect from previous incidents. The officer did a search to see if the suspect had any outstanding warrants and discovered that he did indeed have one in Washington County. The suspect, a 36-year-old male from Stillwater, was taken into custody without incident taken to Washington County Detention Center for booking.
