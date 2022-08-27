Stillwater Police received the following calls for service from Sunday, August 14 to Saturday, August 20
Monday, August 15
• At 4:20 p.m., a Stillwater officer received a report from the 200 block of Hickory Street of vandalism. A 38-year-old male reported that two vehicles registered to him were parked on the street and scratched severely. A neighbor checked her camera, but nothing helpful was found. No suspects. This case was forwarded to the Investigations Department for further review.
Tuesday, August 16
• At 4:45 p.m. at the 1100 block of Curve Crest Blvd, a Stillwater officer responded to a report of a lost child. A 2-year-old child had wandered into the caller’s home and asked if she could help him find his mother. The caller located the child’s mother and all was fine. The officer was informed that a young adult was babysitting the child at the time and had gotten out of the house. The mother apologized for this incident. The officer explained the seriousness of the situation. This case was forwarded to Washington County Adult Protection.
• At 9:45 p.m., a 42-year-old male reported the theft of his cellphone at the Stillwater Library. The victim left the phone for 5 minutes on a table while he went to the bathroom. When he came back it was gone. The phone was worth $600.On August 17, an officer received a call that the phone was located at a different place inside the library.
Thursday, August 18
• At 3:51 p.m., officers reported to the 2000 block of Washington Ave. While on scene, the business manager informed them that two males had entered the business and stolen a titanium welder worth $500.
Friday, August 19
• At 3:32 p.m., Stillwater PD received a call from a victim at the 700 block of West Orleans Street. The victim was a 29-year-old female that stated that sometime between the evening of August 18 and the morning of August 19, her vehicle had been stolen. She stated that the last time she saw her vehicle it was parked on the street directly across from her house. When she woke up from a nap on the 19th, she noticed the vehicle was gone. Nobody other than her husband had access to the car. The victim stated the keys may have been with the vehicle. The vehicle was listed in NCIC as stolen.
• At 11:59 p.m. at the 200 block of South Main Street, a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol when he observed a male on the public sidewalk using profanities at passers by. The suspect was a 58-year-old male from Ham Lake. The officer noted that he kicked over a waste bin and looked to be intoxicated. The officer on patrol told the suspect that if he saw further actions he would be arrested for disorderly conduct.
Saturday, August 20
• At 1:22 a.m., a patrol officer performed a traffic stop at the 800 block of South Main Street. A motorist was swerving over the road line multiple times and almost hit the curb on the passenger side. Upon contact with the driver, the officer observed multiple signs of impairment. The suspect was a 32-year-old male from Stillwater who had a strong alcohol scent. The officer told the suspect to turn off the vehicle and give him keys to ensure he would not drive away. The suspect then became uncooperative and would not give him the keys. Eventually, he handed the keys over. A field sobriety test was performed and the driver performed poorly.
After that test he refused a PBT. He was placed under arrest and transported to Washington County Jail. The suspect stated that he did not want to consult with an attorney or take a breath test. This case was forwarded to the City Attorney’s Office.
