Stillwater Police received the following calls for service from Sunday, August 21 to Saturday, August 27
Sunday, August 21
•At 2:54 a.m., a Stillwater officer stopped a vehicle driving southbound at the 1300 block of S Main St for driving varying speeds. The officer made contact with the driver on the driver’s side of the vehicle and noticed an alcohol scent immediately. The officer explained the reason for the stop. The suspect admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the night. The suspect was a 22-year-old male from East Bethel. The suspect exited the vehicle and did a field sobriety test in which he performed poorly. He was arrested for DWI with a DMT and 4th degree DWI with alcohol content of.08 or more within two hours.
Monday, August 22
• At 1:42 p.m., a 61-year-old male at the 200 block of N 4th St reported that he received an Instagram message from someone he thought was a friend that asked him to check out a specific website to provide funding for lifestyle changes. He entered the website and followed directions and purchased a giftcard for $200 and second for $350 and a third request for several thousand dollars. At this point he became suspicious and reported. Investigation still pending.
Tuesday, August 23
• At 9:45 a.m., a Stillwater officer reported to Enterprise Car Rental located at the 14000 block of 60th St N for a report of found drugs. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the store owner/manager, a 24-year-old male from Hudson. The owner stated that a vehicle belonging to the company with a Louisiana license was found to have narcotics inside the glove compartment. Inside was a bag that looked to be methamphetamine, a second bag with a green leafy substance and several packages of prescription medications not registered to the owner of the vehicle. The previous vehicle renter was a 64-year-old male from Stillwater. The vehicle was returned to their location and was unsecured August 22nd, which gave the vehicle opportunity for suspects to enter and store their items. The case has been forwarded to the Washington County Narcotics Unit.
• At 2:04 p.m., a 56-year-old female located at the 300 block of South Main Street reported a counterfeit check. The victim stated that her business account had processed a check that had been issued not by her or anybody in her business for $7,400. She stated that she had received a call from Wells Fargo asking her if she had issued the check because it looked suspicious. The funds fortunately never left the victim’s bank account. This case has been forwarded to the investigations unit for follow up.
• At 4:33 p.m., a Stillwater officer received a report of a vehicle failing to stop at multiple stop signs at the 200 block of N 3rd St. The officer located a vehicle matching that description and approached the driver’s door. The driver was a 35-year-old male from Oakdale with the car window down. Upon contact the officer noticed the driver appeared confused. His eyes were bloodshot and watery and the suspect smelled strongly of alcohol. The officer asked him to turn the ignition off and to hand over his driver’s license. While searching for his driver’s license, the suspect removed two unopened beer cans from his pockets and was unaware that his wallet was on the passenger seat next to him. The driver admitted to having two beers within the past two hours. The driver was placed under arrest for DWI. He was speaking incoherently during the arrest and in jail. He was transported to Regions Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Pending charges include 3rd degree DWI and gross misdemeanor of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, August 25
• At 7:01 p.m., a Stillwater officer received a phone call from the Cub Foods located at the 1800 block of Market Drive. An unknown customer had entered the store and broke a TV on display causing $150 worth of damages. The male in the surveillance footage was a 50 to 60 year-old male with grey hair, wearing black pants. There are currently no suspects and the police are attempting to identify him via possible credit card transactions.
Sunday, August 27
• At 12:32 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the Freight House located at the 300 block of S Water St. The officer reported that he was dispatched due to a person being assaulted. The suspect was identified as a Hispanic male wearing a black tank top, khaki pants, with tattoos. He left southbound before the police arrived and was no longer in sight. A witness said that at midnight the suspect and his friend approached the victim, a 23-year-old female from Savage, MN. The victim stated that she paid no attention to the suspect at the time. The victim and her friends were in the men’s restroom when the suspect entered. A fight erupted and the victim was punched in the face by the suspect. The witness said they were not sure why the suspect punched her. Lakeville EMS observed and transported the victim to hospital for sutures. The reason why the victim and her friends were in the men’s restroom was not reported. The investigation is ongoing.
• At 2:22 a.m., a Stillwater officer was in the area of Water St and Nelson St when a 24-year-old male from Woodbury approached the officer and said he had been punched in the face a few times. The suspect was a 22-year-old male from Stillwater. He was detained while officers gathered information. The suspect contended that the victim had actually assaulted his girlfriend earlier in the evening and he was defending her. A non-biased witness said the suspect was an aggressor and punched the victim and that the victim never assaulted the suspect’s girlfriend. The witness said he wanted to remain anonymous. A citation for misdemeanor 5th degree assault was given to the suspect and he was released on scene.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.