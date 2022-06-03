Sunday, May 15
• At 2:27am Stillwater police arrived at a house located on the 300 block of Center St S. Upon arrival the garage was fully on fire. The officer contacted the owner to make sure all people were out of the house. Stillwater firefighters arrived shortly after to put the fire out. No injuries took place.
• At 3:59am a Stillwater officer made a traffic stop for erratic driving at the intersection of Main St S & Chestnut St E. The officer noticed when he pulled the vehicle over that there were bystanders and pedestrians yelling “Thank you.” The driver of the vehicle was a 32-year-old male from Grant, MN. The vehicle stopped in the roadway The officer could smell a strong alcohol scent from his breath. The officer asked if he had been drinking and the motorist admitted to having two drinks. A field sobriety test was performed and resulted poorly. The driver was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail. At the jail, the driver got a result of .196 alcohol on the alcohol test. Notice of revocation was issued to the motorist which he refused to sign. This was forwarded to the City Attorney for possible charges.
• At 1:07pm, Stillwater officers received a call from a 39-year-old female located at the 1200 block of Curve Crest Blvd. Police were advised that a party that was being held at that location had drugs and firearms. When officers arrived, the female had left the scene and went to Holiday. Stillwater PD discovered that the female had made the call to police because the occupants in that building wouldn’t give her a drive to St. Paul.
Monday, May 16
• At 3:30pm, Stillwater PD received a call from the 400 block of Martha St. The caller of unknown age reported that he was renovating his residence and removed the interior floor of the building when he found pieces of glass as well as bones of various sizes. The bones were taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner and it was determined that the bones were animal bones, most likely cow bones.
Tuesday, May 17
• At 4:52pm, police received a report of theft from the location of Hidden Valley Lane. A 38-year-old male from Stillwater reported that his 11-year-old son’s phone had possibly been stolen and was tracking near that location. The phone was tracking to a specific location but when they went there nobody at that property was aware of a phone. The phone was placed into NCIC for items that may or may not be stolen. On May 19th. The father stated that the phone was found at Lily Lake Park near the original area. At that time the item was taken off the stolen list. The phone was found by the school principal.
Saturday, May 21st
• At 2:31pm, police received a call from a 16-year-old boy and his 51-year-old mother from May Township. The pair stated they had arrangements through Facebook marketplace to purchase an Xbox 360 from an individual. The boy met the seller at the 900 block of Churchill West. The individual did not match the profile picture. After the final transaction, the boy stated the other party did not bring the console with him. They walked to three different homes. As they got near the third property, the seller fled. The boy chased the seller. The seller pulled something out of his pocket which the boy believed to be a firearm. The seller went into a garage at the address of 706 Anderson St. Police set up a perimeter around the building. The subject inside was called out from the PA squad car. The seller turned out to be a 22-year-old male from Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.