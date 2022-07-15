Stillwater Police received the following calls for service from Sunday, June 26 to Saturday, July 2
Sunday, June 26
• At 2:30 a.m., a Stillwater officer was making his routine patrol in the downtown area when a 29-year-old from New Richmond was seen stumbling on the sidewalk. The male appeared to be heavily intoxicated. The Officer observed him attempting to unlock a vehicle. Upon noticing these things, the officer made a u-turn and noticed the male began walking away from the vehicle at a fast pace. A short time later the officer re-discovered the male driving away from the area in a vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop. The male from New Richmond had an alcohol scent coming from his breath and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. The officer also noticed the male’s pants were wet and smelled of urine. The driver admitted to having one beer several hours earlier. A field sobriety test was performed and the male did poorly. Upon arrival at Washington County Jail, the suspect became uncooperative. He did not want to consult with an attorney and would not take a breath test. A DMT test showed that the suspect had .21 alcohol content. This case was forwarded to the City Attorney’s Office for possible charges of 3rd degree DWI and .08 or more within 2 hours of alcohol consumption.
• At 2:25 p.m., a Stillwater Officer spoke with a representative from Target Corporation Loss Prevention about a boat that had been parked in their parking lot for an unusually long time. The Officer checked the boat’s registration and confirmed it was not stolen. Loss Prevention was advised that they could have the boat towed at the owner’s expense, which they did.
Monday, June 27
• At 11:36 a.m., the Stillwater Police Department received a report of fraud or scam. The caller was an 82-year-old male from Stillwater. He advised that he received an email that directed him to a website that appeared to be PayPal. The website gave different options to invest in Bitcoin. The victim claimed he spoke with someone over the phone to which he gave his payment information. The unknown suspect said that payment needed to be made with a debit card. The victim made two investments totaling $940. The Officer requested email or phone contact information regarding the other party involved.
Tuesday, June 28
•At 5:30 p.m., a Stillwater Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W Myrtle St to assist with property retrieval with a male he knew from previous experiences. The caller was a 37-year-old male from Stillwater. He informed the officer he had just gotten out of jail for a domestic abuse arrest. The male was requesting a police escort to get his personal belongings. The male also stated that the female was not on the lease. The Stillwater Officer said he should get that cleared up and that if he could get a copy of the lease agreement, he could have the woman escorted off the property for trespassing. When they opened the door to the apartment, the officer noted that several items he had seen prior to the male going to jail were missing. The total loss of items including a computer, several guitars and a ukulele were $15,000. The male stated he had previously had the locks changed to his apartment because the female had taken his car in the past without permission. The male said she had a lock picking kit which is probably how she got in. There were no signs of forced entry. Stillwater officers attempted to contact the 28-year-old female from Stillwater with no success. This case has been forwarded to the Investigations Unit for follow-up.
Wednesday, June 29
• At 11:06 a.m., police received a call from the Manager of the Cub Foods located at the 1800 block of Market Drive. The manager stated that several employees told him/her about a worker who confessed to her co-workers that she had stolen items from the pharmacy. The worker was a 41-year-old female from Somerset Township. She admitted to taking lorazepam, alprazolam, and diazepam. The employer first thought she had stolen 20 pills, but later found out it was 179 pills. The female was arrested and possible charges include felony theft of a controlled substance.
• At 1:40 p.m., a Stillwater Officer spoke with the victim, a 57-year-old female from Hudson. The victim claimed she had concerns regarding her ex-boyfriend. The victim stated her ex had been following her several nights in a row to a bar in Stillwater. The Officer gave her information on how to obtain an HRO. This call was documented.
Thursday, June 30
• At 1 p.m., a Stillwater officer was making a routine patrol of Myrtle Street when noticed a gazebo in downtown Stillwater had new graffiti on it. The estimated repair for the graffiti will be approximately $400. No suspects or follow-up at this time.
Friday, July 1
• At 12:25 p.m., a Stillwater Officer was sent to the area of Curve Crest Blvd and Braley St. for a report of a vehicle crashing into a light pole. Upon arrival, the officer noticed there was fresh debris on the road near the pole. Suspect was a 41-year-old male from Maplewood. When the officer arrived, the suspect was on the phone with his insurance company. He claimed he was attempting to make a right turn out of a friend’s town home in the area when an unknown vehicle hit. The officer smelled alcohol on the suspect’s breath and noticed his words slurred. The officer also smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The suspect was placed under arrest for DWI. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a bag of green leafy substance. Upon arrival at Washington County Jail, the suspect declined speaking with an attorney. The suspect also refused to submit to a breath test. An anonymous witness over the phone confirmed that the accident was a single vehicle accident and no other parties were involved. Possible charges include 2nd degree DWI, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
