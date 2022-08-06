Sunday, July 17
• At 2:00 a.m., a Stillwater officer was approached by a 36-year-old male from Minneapolis at the 300 block of South Main Street.
The male indicated that earlier in the evening a fight had occurred outside a bar in the area where a vehicle had been parked.
The officer took photos of the vehicle and left it with the case evidence.
It was unknown who the specific people were that were fighting.
No camera surveillance in the area.
Monday, July 18
• At 1:23 a.m., a police officer driving on 65th Street observed a vehicle driving close to the curb where vehicles were parked. The officer noticed that the vehicle was clearly wavering.
When making a turn off of 3rd St onto Orleans Street, the driver did not use their signal. At that point the officer conducted a traffic stop. When he approached the vehicle, the driver appeared to be cramming a slice of pizza into her mouth.
The officer realized in his experience that people often eat or drink in an attempt to mask the odor of alcohol. The driver, a 52-year-old woman from Cameron, Wisconsin admitted to having two white claws. She stated that she felt it was safe for her to be driving. She also mentioned that the last drink she had was within the hour.
Suspect had a DMT value of .18. She was transported to Washington County Jail. Possible charges include 2nd degree DWI and DWI while driving a motor vehicle at a concentration of greater than .08 within 2 hours of consuming alcohol.
• At 4:20 p.m., the Stillwater Police Department received a call from the Target located at the 2000 block of Market Drive.
A 19-year-old male from Stillwater who worked in the customer service department advised that his girlfriend had concerns about a vehicle parked in the Target parking lot that had been there for several days.
Target upper management said they had no cause for concern for the vehicle and were not requesting the vehicle to be moved at this time.
The caller spoke with the manager who said he’d forward this to Target’s Loss Prevention to make a decision on how to handle the vehicle moving forward.
Wednesday, July 20
• At 1:05 a.m., a Stillwater officer on bicycle patrol at the 300 block of South Water Street was flagged down by a security staff member of a tavern in the area. The security worker stated that “A dude had taken a bottle of liquor at the bar.”
The suspect had gone behind the bar at the tavern and had taken the bottle out of the bar and was now in a parking lot. Shortly after, the suspect put the bottle on the ground and walked away.
The suspect turned out to be a 21-year-old male from Oakdale. Upon finding the suspect, the Officer ordered him to stop and he did so without incident.
The officer explained that the reason he was stopping him was because he stole liquor from behind the bar.
The suspect stated that he did it because his friends had dared him.
The officer conferred with bar staff and they said they wanted to press charges even after receiving the bottle back. Possible charges include a citation for misdemeanor theft.
• At 3:35pm, a Stillwater officer reported to the location of 66nd Street and Timber Way for a report of a brush fire.
The officer remained on scene until the fire was under control and helped assist with traffic.
Other than the grass there was nothing else on fire and no other damage was done.
