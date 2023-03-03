Stillwater native Dylan Landro, a pilot and a traveling photographer and videographer, is cycling across Europe. Averaging about 33 miles per day, Landro and his friend Hugo Schmitt will be biking from Bayeux, France to Istanbul, Turkey. Since they have to carry all their food, water, clothes, tents and other supplies on their trip, the bike and supplies together weigh about 70 pounds.
The trip started with his friend, Schmitt, who is planning a year-long cycling excursion from France to Japan. Schmitt has been interested in Japan for many years. He took Japanese lessons in a small village in Normandy, France, where he grew up. After earning money with his first job, he took a trip to Japan. Ever since that visit, he has wanted to go back. Once the pandemic hit, however, he decided to explore other ways of getting there and experiencing the country.
“I realized that maybe there’s other ways to do the trip, also other countries to visit on the way,” Schmitt said. “So the idea of doing that by bike was born a bit like this, little by little. I first wanted to do it by car, but then I realized that maybe it’s not that feasible, or maybe not as ecologic as by bike.” He also had colleagues who had done bicycle tours, so that was another part of what led Schmitt to embark on a bicycle expedition through Europe and Asia.
Landro met Schmitt while studying in Finland in 2015, and they have traveled together a few times.
“Last year, I took off on a trip around the world for quite some time,” Landro said. “I took basically the whole year and was hiking and climbing mountains and volcanoes, and just always had a sense of aspiration for adventures and really getting out there and seeing the world.” An adventurer and backpacker, he has never done a biking trip like this one. Schmitt has done one-week bike trips before, but this cycling journey will be a first for both of them.
When Schmitt told Landro of his plans, Landro bought a bike while in London. He then did some touring around Scotland, but experienced some knee pain and shortly quit cycling. The idea of joining Schmitt on his journey kept building up though, so when he came back home to Stillwater, he started preparing by cycling around Stillwater. With winter weather, he also did a lot of indoor cycling. Landro also got his knee looked at and started physical therapy.
In his approximately three months of training for this trip, Landro estimated he has cycled around 400 to 500 miles. However, the training has been on light bikes, without all the extra weight of supplies.
He arrived in France in late February. He built his bike in the airport, took two trains to get to Bayeux and took about a week to get over jet lag. The two start their trek through Europe on March 3. Getting to Paris from Bayeux, they estimate, will take about five days. For scale, it would be about a three-hour car ride (taking toll roads with normal traffic conditions) to drive about 165 miles, or three and a half hours or longer by train.
They plan to go south through France, cut through the French alps and Italian alps, go across Northern Italy, head down the coast of the Balkan states (Croatia, Slovenia, Albania, Montenegro and a few others), then cross northern Greece and end in Turkey. Along the way, they will mostly camp or stay with friends and family they have around the continent. Once in Turkey, they will stay with friends from their study abroad.
After that, Landro is unsure whether he will stay in Turkey for a while or continue on with Schmitt.
Going through the Asian countries will be more difficult, Schmitt stated. He may use other modes of transportation, both to speed up travel and to pass over countries that are difficult to get into. As of now, travel after Turkey is less planned out and will depend on each country’s restrictions in a few months.
Schmitt’s final destination will be Nagasaki, Japan, a sister city to his home village in France. Traveling from the main continent of Asia to Japan will likely require foray by ferry, as will traveling between the islands of Japan.
They both plan to document their journey through art: Schmitt draws, Landro does photography and videography, and they both write a bit. Schmitt is working with some local schools to shoot some short films on his phone. Landro will record their roaming with a mirrorless camera, a drone and a GoPro.
In major cities along the way, they will stay with friends or in hotels. During those times, Landro plans to send updates about where he is and how things are going.
