Stillwater native Dylan Landro, a pilot and a traveling photographer and videographer, is cycling across Europe. Averaging about 33 miles per day, Landro and his friend Hugo Schmitt will be biking from Bayeux, France to Istanbul, Turkey. Since they have to carry all their food, water, clothes, tents and other supplies on their trip, the bike and supplies together weigh about 70 pounds.

The trip started with his friend, Schmitt, who is planning a year-long cycling excursion from France to Japan. Schmitt has been interested in Japan for many years. He took Japanese lessons in a small village in Normandy, France, where he grew up. After earning money with his first job, he took a trip to Japan. Ever since that visit, he has wanted to go back. Once the pandemic hit, however, he decided to explore other ways of getting there and experiencing the country.

