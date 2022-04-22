The Washington County Historical Society will host a talk by local historian Fritz Anderson on his research on the overlooked community of the Red River Métis on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley Street.
The Red River Métis is a community of the Minnesota’s early settlers that came from the opposite direction of many settlers of the day, according to a press release from WCHS. Early Minnesota history had many settlers that came from the Northwest, rather than the East.
This intriguing group came from the Red River Valley of northwestern Minnesota and what is now Southern Manitoba. The Métis were an entirely new society that were of Native American and White ancestry but subscribed to being neither.
A new people that were distinctive in American history as being the only example of a new culture with a unique language and strong social identity that arose from a combination of many peoples.
The Washington County Heritage Center will be open at 6 p.m. for event attendees to experience the museum at a discounted price prior to the event at 7 p.m.
For questions, contact Site Manager Emily Krawczewski at emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or 651-439-2298 or visit the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater, Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
