Lily Lake has long been the heart of residential Stillwater and the surrounding area. People of all ages have fond memories of fun in and on this 41-acre lake, as well as of picnicking and sports in its adjoining 11-acre park.
Now, after 15 years of cooperative efforts focused on permanent water quality improvement, Lily Lake should soon be removed from the State of Minnesota’s “Impaired Waters List.” In June, the
Stillwater City Council approved its $91,715 share for a one-time water treatment and the building of an infiltration basin – essentially a giant rain garden – that is expected to be a major milestone in this process.
“We are really proud of how everyone has stayed on course, working together to clean Lily Lake” Mike Lyner, chairman of the Friends of Lily Lake (formerly Lily Lake Association), said. “Now, looking forward, we are really excited about leading a community visioning process that will guide how we will continue to enjoy and to care for Lily Lake, in relation to its surrounding neighborhoods, for the upcoming decades.
“We hope that everyone will make new memories here and join in caring for this Stillwater treasure by participating in our Lily Lake Visioning surveys on the Friends of Lily Lake website as well as in upcoming gatherings.”
Lily Lake visioning
The Friends of Lily Lake are hosting an on-line survey to begin gathering input.
Later this year a more formal public visioning process will be held, lasting about two months. The visioning process will go like this:
• First, the Friends will invite participants to add to and/or disagree with a list of criteria initially drafted by some of its members. Together, the participants will create a more complete list that describes what is important to them, worded in a way that everyone can support.
• Next, the Friends will invite small groups of participants to submit sets of ideas that meet the criteria.
• After comparing the submitted proposals with the criteria, participants will meet again to develop just one final set of ideas that will collectively meet as many of the criteria as possible.
The Friends of Lily Lake will publish the criteria and proposed ideas and encourage the community to implement them.
“The key to this process is for people to express their concerns as well as their ideas,” Barb Bickford, consultant to the Friends, said. “Including concerns in the criteria leads to timely and efficient development of proposals that everyone can support. This is a neighborly, effective process that we believe participants will be glad to be part of. Everyone is invited to participate, including those living well beyond Lily Lake in the surrounding area.”
A memory-making lake
Lily Lake is named for its abundance of white water lilies. The lake supports numerous waterfowl and fish. Its mix of deep and shallow waters provide anglers excellent fishing all year for bluegill, green sunfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, sauger, walleye, yellow perch, pumpkinseed and other fish. An accessible fishing pier is at the east end of the lake. Both a boat launch and a sandy area accommodate watercraft access to the lake for paddling, sailing and small electric motor use. Winter activities include ice-fishing, curling, skating, and cross-country skiing.
In addition, Lily Lake’s spacious park boasts lighted and fenced baseball, basketball, tennis, pickleball and the Lily Lake Ice Arena. Bleachers provide cheering fans seating, as do benches and covered picnic tables and shelters throughout the park. Parking for over 100 vehicles is paved and lighted. Close to the playground is additional separate parking and volleyball.
Forested hillsides on the lake’s southern shore support abundant wildlife such as deer, raccoons, foxes and woodchucks, as well as nesting wild turkeys, eagles, hawks, owls, woodpeckers and many songbirds. The Friends of Lily Lake website includes photographs of many of our natural neighbors.
While at Lily Lake, you are surrounded by the echoes of Stillwater history. Before electric refrigeration, the St Croix Ice Company harvested lake ice in winter to supply ice for food storage in warehouses, stores, and restaurants year-round. It is rumored that one of their large cutting machines sank into the 50-foot deep lake.
Local cavalry used to camp and graze their horses in the meadows where houses now stand on the lake’s east end. On the hilltop to the west, street names like Surry Lane and Trotters Court remind us of the farm and track where the world-famous racehorse “Dan Patch” was once housed, trained and raced.
Lyner concluded, “As you imagine making new memories of your own, please share your ideas and become part of the Lily Lake Visioning process by visiting the Friends of Lily Lake website!” Find the Lily Lake website at https://lilylakemn.wixsite.com/lilylake.
