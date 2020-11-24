Washington County is partnering with the City of Cottage Grove to offer free COVID-19 testing 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Environmental Center in Woodbury. Schedule an appointment at https://www.primarybio.com/r/stillwater.
If unable to sign up online, or need a translator, call 651-430-6655 for assistance. (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit www.co.washington.mn.us/covid19testing.
