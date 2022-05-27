Four individuals will be honored for distinction after graduating from Stillwater Area High School. They will join more than 100 others who have been named Distinguished Alumni since the award was first given in 1987.
This year’s class of Distinguished Alumni includes: Jessie Diggins (Class of 2010); Dr. Patrick Hicks (Class of 1988); Danielle Mkali (Class of 1996); and Edward Simonet (Class of 1967).
This year’s Distinguished Alumni banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3 at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave N.
Jessie Diggins
With three Olympic medals and numerous world championship medals, Jessie Diggins is the most decorated American cross-country skier of all time. In 2018 she and her teammate won the country’s first Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing. In the 2022 Olympics, Diggins became the first U.S. woman ever to win an individual medal, and the first American to win more than one Olympic medal in cross country skiing. Beyond skiing, Jessie is an ambassador for Protect our Winters, a nonprofit that’s aim is to effect systemic solutions to climate change. She is also an ambassador for Fast and Female, which works to inspire girls to be active and empowered in sports. She is a spokesperson for the Emily program, an organization that provides treatment for eating disorders.
Patrick Hicks
Patrick Hicks is an author, speaker, academic and professor. He is the author of more than 10 books and more than 200 essays, short stories, poems, reviews and interviews published in some of the best literary and academic journals in the world. He also hosts a popular radio program, “Poetry from Studio 47,” which airs on National Public Radio affiliates to millions of listeners. He has been nominated twice for an Emmy award, and is the recipient of several grants, fellowships and teaching awards. He conducts creative writing workshops to help vets suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Danielle Mkali
Danielle Mkali has dedicated her career to building community cooperatives to create wealth building opportunities with Black people. As a Senior Director with Nexus Community Partners she leads a trust fund that redistributes $50 million to the Black community in Minnesota, North and South Dakota. She has also co-founded and led the North Star Black Cooperative Fellowship, connecting participants with the rich history of cooperative economics in the Black community, while receiving technical skills and support for emerging cooperative business ideas. She was an organizer of a national campaign to expand low-power FM radio and helped found KRSM, a low-power FM radio station based out of the Phillips neighborhood in South Minneapolis. She chairs the Partnership in Property Commercial Land Trust Board and is a board member of the Collective Diaspora.
Edward Simonet
Edward Simonet was a fixture of Washington County courtrooms for more than 47 years. In addition to his successful criminal defense practice, he also worked as a public defender and as the examiner of titles. He handled so many misdemeanor cases during his career that the Stillwater Gazette once featured him in a story describing him as “Mr. Misdemeanor.” He was steadfast in his efforts for his clients, and worked to represent clients with a great deal of compassion, kindness, care and consideration. He was known to give rides in his own car and to take on pro bono cases. Simonet was also an active mentor and volunteer. He took new colleagues under his wing and mentored new assistant county attorneys and city attorneys. He was actively involved with the Washington County Veterans Court and routinely provided services to homeless Veterans through Stand Down events, as well as volunteering services to the Minnesota Innocence Project.
