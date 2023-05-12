On Saturday evening, May 6, in Glenwood Wisconsin, a suspected drunk driver shot and killed a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop before fleeing into some nearby woods and killing himself, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The deputy, Kaitie Leising, age 29, was dispatched to a potentially drunk driver in a ditch. Another vehicle had stopped to assist the driver in the ditch, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The driver, Jeremiah D. Johnson, age 34, was asked to perform a field sobriety test. According to the WDOJ, “Johnson was evasive to Deputy Leising’s requests and after approximately 8 minutes of dialogue, Johnson turned toward Deputy Leising, drew a handgun and shot her. After being struck, Deputy Leising discharged her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area. This incident was captured on body camera.”
“The occupants of the assisting vehicle immediately began lifesaving measures on Deputy Leising, who was transported to a local hospital where she died.”
“Approximately an hour after Deputy Leising had been shot, a law enforcement officer observed Johnson, heard a gunshot, and witnessed him collapse to the ground. During the search for Johnson no law enforcement discharged their weapons. A handgun was recovered at the scene where Johnson was located deceased.”
This incident was far from Johnson’s first run-in with the police.
With a spotted past in Stillwater, he has been convicted of 22 crimes – most are misdemeanors, but he was also convicted of two felonies.
The vast majority of his misdemeanors were driving violations, a fact which makes the two felonies stand out even more.
In 2015, an intoxicated woman was lying passed out on the ground in St. Paul. One witness saw her through a window, and another stopped in their vehicle and called police when she couldn’t provide her name., according to the criminal complaint.
Before police showed up, a man in a green truck carried her to his car and sped off with her. According to a court-submitted statement from a Stillwater police officer, the witnesses said he pulled out so fast he almost hit a garage and nearly collided with another vehicle. One witness was able to provide enough of his license plate for St. Paul police to connect to a green pickup truck. They contacted the person who the vehicle was registered to, who stated he had sold the vehicle to Johnson.
Stillwater and St. Paul police found the vehicle outside of Johnson’s apartment on Greeley Street in Stillwater. In a common hallway in the apartment complex, police located the victim. She told police that she had blacked out from drinking and woke up on an air mattress in just her bra and underwear.
Johnson told police that she had sprained her ankle and, with his assistance, walked to his truck and got in. He stated that she was unable to provide her address, so he took her to his place. He initially denied any sexual contact, but he later admitted he “tried to do a little something, but it didn’t work,” according to court records. Johnson also stated, “Say we did have sex, she is 18, and there is nothing illegal about that.” Lakeview Hospital examined the victim and found evidence of sexual assault.
Johnson was sentenced to 33 months for the abduction and 77 months for third-degree criminal sexual conduct of mentally impaired victim, to be served concurrently, with credit for 135 days served.
After being released in 2019, his record shows more driving violations in 2020.
Deputy Leising left behind a wife and young child. She had served at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota for two years, and joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin in 2022.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a statement from their Sheriff Brian Mueller (not to be confused with Stillwater’s chief of police by the same name). “Mueller points out the dangers that can exist with every traffic stop: ‘We thank the men and women who serve and put their lives on the line every single day. Out hearts break with the loss of this brave Deputy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kaitlin’s family at this difficult time.’ ”
