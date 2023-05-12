On Saturday evening, May 6, in Glenwood Wisconsin, a suspected drunk driver shot and killed a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop before fleeing into some nearby woods and killing himself, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The deputy, Kaitie Leising, age 29, was dispatched to a potentially drunk driver in a ditch. Another vehicle had stopped to assist the driver in the ditch, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

