A corrections officer at Stillwater Prison has been indicted, along with an inmate, for her role in a methamphetamine distribution scheme within the Minnesota Correctional Facility (MCF)—Stillwater.
According to an announcement from US Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota, dated June 16, the officer, Faith Rose Gratz, 24, and Axel Rene Kramer, 34, an inmate, “conspired with each other to distribute methamphetamine within MCF – Stillwater, Minnesota’s largest high security prison facility.”
Gratz and Kramer have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Gratz has also been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Kramer is currently serving a 288 month prison sentence for second degree murder.
The indictment stems from an arrest in April that came out of an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the Bayport Police Department and the FBI.
Kramer and another inmate arranged for “wholesale quantities of methamphetamine” to be delivered to Gratz, according to court documents, who smuggled the packages into the prison, along with cell phones, which were used to coordinate the procurement and delivery of the methamphetamine. Court documents also show that Gratz and Kramer exchanged hundreds of text messages.
Some of those messages detailed the logistics of delivery and distribution, while others were about their relationship, which appears to have been romantic.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry M. Jacobs is prosecuting the case. The defendants will make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court before a Magistrate Judge at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.