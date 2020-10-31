The Washington County Historical Society dedicated the headstone of former slave James Carter on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28, at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
Carter, who followed one of the regiments of the Iron Brigade back to Wisconsin after the Civil War, found his way to Stillwater in the 1870s.
The Master of Ceremonies was Col. Thomas Simonet. Simonet is the treasurer of the Washington County Historical Society.
“When we discovered there was no headstone we jumped on that opportunity,” Simonet said at the Wednesday afternoon rededication ceremony.
At his original funeral Carter was given military honors and a volley shot over his grave site. No headstone was laid until the Washington County Historical Society members found out and, with the help of Fairview Cemetery, placed a stone at his and his wife’s grave last month.
A 21-gun salute was held near the conclusion of the rededication ceremony on Wednesday afternoon by the 34th Honor Guard, followed by Taps.
Simonet recounted Carter’s history at the dedication. While following the brigade, Carter was not given the greatest jobs.
“But he always did those jobs with a smile,” Simonet said. “For all practical purposes James Carter was in the military.
Following the war, Carter became the custodian of the Stillwater Armory and helper with Company K for 30 years.
Upon his death in December 1913, his funeral, in early 1914, was one of the largest held in the community up until that time.
“It is said the who’s who of Stillwater comes to recognize James Carter,” Simonet said.
Also attending the rededication ceremony was Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Lt. Col. Eduardo Suarez, and Brig. Gen. Sandy Best, the special assistant to the chief, National Guard Bureau, and
“We are deeply honored to be a part of this,” Best said.
Stillwater resident Tony Carr, a Black man and a public speaker who often speaks about diversity, gave a few remarks at the rededication ceremony.
“This is the type of person who cleared the way for me,” Carr said. “His legacy will remain.”
In concluding the ceremony, Simonet referenced the Disney movie Coco where relatives living in the land of the dead turn to dust when they are entirely forgotten by the living.
“We have not allowed James and Anna to disappear into dust.” Simonet concluded.
