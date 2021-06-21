Former Washington County prosecuting attorney, Imran Ali has joined the law firm of Eckberg Lamers as a shareholder, attorney and Director of Law Enforcement Education and Training.
He joins the firm after serving more seventeen years as a felony-level prosecutor.
Prior to joining firm, Imran worked for the Washington County Attorney’s office where he tried complex criminal cases including homicide, rape, domestic violence, narcotics related and burglary, according to a Monday press release from the firm. In 2014, he spearheaded the East Metro Human Traffic Taskforce — one of the first trafficking task forces in the state.
Prior to resigning from the county attorney’s office Ali was co-counsel in the case against a Kim Potter who is a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, according to the Associated Press.
In Ali’s resignation letter, he stated that “vitriol” and “partisan politics” have made it hard to pursue justice. His last day working for the county was Friday, June 17
For the past five years, Imran has prosecuted national and international sex trafficking rings, trained and presented thousands of officers and prosecutors, helped draft legislation and testified for stiffer penalties for sex trafficking offenders, the law firm’s Monday release states. Imran’s experience includes training new judges in the state of Minnesota at the University of Minnesota Law School to teaching law students at Mitchell Hamline Law School, as well as law enforcement and prosecutors nationwide, Imran enjoys helping others chart their career.
Imran’s addition to Eckberg Lammers, will include an expansion of the firm’s Law Enforcement Education and Training program, the Monday release states. Eckberg Lammers represent eighteen municipalities in a five-county area in criminal prosecution.
Imran has received local and national recognition for his work both inside and outside of the courtroom as Attorney of the Year in 2016 and 2020. He has also received other accolades for his work within the state of Minnesota and area communities.
