I have noticed a pattern that developed in the past few weeks. As the temperature headed up and down, it must increase the hunger response in humans, birds and animals. Well, maybe the warm air makes a good excuse to find food.
Paul Renslo reported that his bird feeders are having visitors. Both the turkeys and deer are looking for handouts. Time for him to take reservations.
Looking around, I found a buck watching a group of does out in a field.
They were staying close to the tree-line for safety, however, the thought of food drew them out into the field.
At home, the wintering birds are keeping me busy filling my feeders. Those small birds eat up to 35% of their weight in seeds each day just to stay healthy. Some mornings, I have counted more than 25 birds at a time looking for seeds.
They trade places between the feeders and the seeds that fell to the ground. No wonder I have to fill the feeders every other day.
I still have one bird that I’m questioning how much it eats per day. The pileated woodpecker attacks an old oak tree near the lake looking for bugs.
Then, it comes to my suet feeder for dessert.
Looking at the huge holes it left in the tree, I’m glad it does not eat wood. If it did, I think the tree would disappear.
Here’s a good thought. With our cold winter, the experts say many of the bugs that hide under the bark of the trees may not survive. We actually needed that cold spell.
Hmm. Is it snack time yet? Watching them eat is making me hungry.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
