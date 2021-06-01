The Food Truck Extravaganza is coming back this year to take bite out of
Stillwater when it returns from 11 a.m. to June 19th, from 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Washington
County Fairgrounds. This community event is produced by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
“After not being able to hold this event in 2020, we are thrilled to be able to have this event for the community - it has become well known in the area as “a mini State Fair in Stillwater,” states
Robin Anthony, Executive Director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber. We have more space to spread out the food trucks and activities and look forward to kicking off summer with this family fun event,” Anthony says.
The annual event will include more than 35 food trucks, an expanded Marketplace of local businesses, Military Row, Live Music, a beer tent and a Kid’s Area with a variety of fun activities.
T-Mobile is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Food Truck Extravaganza. Royal Credit Union will sponsor the Kid’s Activity Area; First State Bank & Trust and Kickled Mary are sponsors of the Music Stage. More sponsorship opportunities are available.
Cost of admittance is $3 for early registration, tickets will be $5.
Kids under age of 5 are free. A portion of these proceeds will be donated to scholarship funds, specifically in the trades, to students at the Stillwater Area Public Schools and private schools.
The Food Truck Extravaganza is one of the biggest Food Truck Events in the Midwest. Parking is available free on-site at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Stay up to date on event details at the Chamber’s website at greaterstillwaterchamber.com or call 651-439-4001.
