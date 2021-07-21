Join geologist and cyclist Dale Setterholm on July 31 for a three-hour geology bike tour as he shares his knowledge of the formation of the St. Croix Valley during the glacial age. Choose either a morning or afternoon tour to get an intimate sense of how the geologic features of the Marine on St. Croix and Scandia area were formed, and how the current landscape has been impacted.

“Marine Mills Folk School is pleased to offer this opportunity to spend time with Dale,” noted Cathy Wegener, board member. “Biking this route will give us the chance to both see and experience the St. Croix Valley geology, as we head over, up and down the glacial remains that we know are there but rarely stop to think about. It’s sure to be a beautiful and fun ride!” Setterholm has previously offered similar tours with Cycling Scandia.

Marine Mills Folk School offers hands-on (and seat-in-the-saddle) learning opportunities focusing on traditional arts & crafts such as baking, wood carving, weaving, photography and many other traditional skills. Upcoming classes include:

In-Person: Build a Wooden Paddle, Beginning Weaving – A Bike Basket, Shibori Dye Class, Leather Working, Herbal Remedies

Online: Impressionist Painting with Emily Anderson, Needle Felting

