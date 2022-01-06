Instructor Erik Vevang, a local carver and teacher said the class is designed for beginning and novice carvers and will take place from on Jan 8-9.
“This workshop will cover the topics every carver needs to know: Safety, wood choice, design, equipment options and techniques,” Vevang said. “My goal is to soften the learning curve, so that each student will gain the confidence and find some success at spoon carving, providing a solid start to a lifetime of carving. I love providing the support and passing on wood carving skills to those who have an interest in carving.”
Students are encouraged to bring the tools they have, Erik will provide the starting wood and will also have tools for the carvers to try.
Some hand-strength is needed, as the class will include both demonstration and hands-on carving time. A local non-profit arts organization, Marine Mills Folk School offers hands-on learning opportunities focusing on traditional arts and crafts such as baking, wood carving, weaving, spinning, and many other traditional skills.
Other upcoming in-person classes include needle felting, beginning fermentation and growing microgreens, sewing, soap making and basket weaving.
Other online classes include Argentine street food, tallow skin care and paper cutting.
About the folk school
Marine Mills Folk School’s mission is to support and strengthen our community and encourage connections by inviting all people to discover the joy of learning and creating together.
Located in Marine on St Croix, MN, the school attracts artist instructors and students from throughout the region. Please visit https://marinemillsfolkschool.org/ for additional information or to see a complete listing of classes.
