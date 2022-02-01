Marine on St. Croix–Marine Mills Folk School is partnering with author Marge Barrett, of Minneapolis, to offer an online writing workshop. “Outside My Window: A New Look” that will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 via Zoom.
Workshop participants will read selections from groundbreaking contemporary writers, and then write and workshop their own response pieces together. Writers of any experience level are welcome. “This class is for anyone with a New Year’s Resolution to write, journal, or just be more mindful,” MMFS Board Member Robin Brooksbank said in a press release from the school.
Barrett is the author of the award-winning poetry collection “If You Have Something to Say, Margaret.” In addition to various workshops, she has taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.
Founded in 2018, Marine Mills Folk School’s mission is to support and strengthen connections by inviting all people to discover the joy of learning and creating together. Located in Marine on St Croix, MN, the school offers adult and intergenerational classes in traditional arts and craft skills.
Founded in 2018, Marine Mills Folk School’s mission is to support and strengthen connections by inviting all people to discover the joy of learning and creating together. Located in Marine on St Croix, MN, the school offers adult and intergenerational classes in traditional arts and craft skills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.