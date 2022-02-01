Marine on St. Croix–Marine Mills Folk School is partnering with author Marge Barrett, of Minneapolis, to offer an online writing workshop. “Outside My Window: A New Look” that will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 via Zoom.

Workshop participants will read selections from groundbreaking contemporary writers, and then write and workshop their own response pieces together. Writers of any experience level are welcome. “This class is for anyone with a New Year’s Resolution to write, journal, or just be more mindful,” MMFS Board Member Robin Brooksbank said in a press release from the school.

Barrett is the author of the award-winning poetry collection “If You Have Something to Say, Margaret.” In addition to various workshops, she has taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.

Other upcoming classes include: Beginning Crop Art, Jan. 22; Needle Felting, Jan. 29; Scandinavian Spoon Carving, Feb. 19-20 and Crochet 101, Feb. 26

To register, additional information or a complete list of classes, visit https://marinemillsfolkschool.org/.

Founded in 2018, Marine Mills Folk School’s mission is to support and strengthen connections by inviting all people to discover the joy of learning and creating together. Located in Marine on St Croix, MN, the school offers adult and intergenerational classes in traditional arts and craft skills.

