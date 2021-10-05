Marine Mills Folk School and instructor Peta Barrett will prepare Minnesotans to hit the trails by building their own traditional Ojibwa-style snowshoes. The two day class will occur the weekend of Oct. 16 and 17, with registration required by Oct. 1.
Used by Native Americans to traverse northern winterscapes for thousands of years, the long, pointed Ojibwa snowshoes are more adaptable to different snow conditions than the round ‘bear paw’ style often displayed at a ski lodges. While most modern commercial snowshoes are now made of aluminum and nylon, traditional wooden frames are quiet and functional.
“If you can walk, you can snowshoe,” MMFS board member Cathy Wegener said. “People find it really rewarding to explore winter on shoes they made themselves.”
Barrett turned her life-long interest in the outdoors into a wilderness guiding company and has been sharing her passion and skills through Women’s Wilderness Discovery out of Ely.
She emphasizes teamwork can build confidence, strengthen courage, and cultivate leadership qualities in women and girls. Kids 12-18 can take the class with an adult. Marine Mills Folk School is happy to return to a full schedule of classes this fall.
Visit https://marinemillsfolkschool.org/ for additional information or to see a complete list of classes.
Impressionist Landscape Painting, Sept. 25, Mushrooming with the Gentleman Forager, Sept. 26, Beginning Photography for ages 9-14, Oct. 2, Sourdough 101, Oct. 15
Traditional Scandinavian Spoon Carving, Oct. 30 and Introduction to Nålbinding, Nov. 6
