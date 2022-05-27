Marine on St. Croix — Returning to Marine Mills Folk School is the “Geology Bike Tour” led by retired geologist and biking enthusiast Dale Setterholm.
A morning and afternoon tour will be held on Saturday, June 11 with room for 16 participants for each session.
Setterholm will take riders on a 15-mile ride through the rolling country sides of Marine on St. Croix and Scandia, stopping frequently to explore geologic features of the area and explain how they were formed and how they affect life on the landscape.
“Bicycling offers an ideal place to examine the landscape thoroughly, but still cover a large area,” Setterholm said. “Attendees won’t just see these features; they’ll feel them as they alternately climb and descend, mainly on low-traffic roads and paths.”
The route includes the deep St. Croix River valley and the flat terraces on its shoulders; exposures of ancient bedrock on the climb out of the valley; a rolling terrain of features related to sediment deposited by glaciers and subsequently eroded by their meltwater; discussion of groundwater resources and lakes; and a glide back into the valley.
“Geology Bike Tour” on Saturday, June 11, morning session 9 a.m. to noon and afternoon session 2 to 5 p.m. is suited to adults (18+) who are comfortable riding at least 15 miles including hills.
Setterholm will accommodate bikers of differing rider speeds, and some cyclists will need to walk up the steepest hills.
Participants will be required to wear a helmet and to follow safe riding practices. Departure is from Marine Mills Folk School located at 550 Pine St., Marine on St. Croix.
Other upcoming classes at Marine Mills Folk School include:
