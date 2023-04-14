Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Rep. Betty McCollum came to Stillwater on April 12 amid preparations for spring flooding.
Joining them were Mayor Ted Kozlowski, City Administrator and Treasurer Joe Kohlmann, Public Works Director and City Engineer Shawn Sanders, Police Captain Hunter Julien and Fire Chief Stu Glaser. They met at the Crosby Hotel in downtown Stillwater and by foot surveyed the river level and sandbag wall to discuss the ongoing flooding situation as temperatures rise and snow melts rapidly.
“I once remember someone saying that every time that we hear that, ‘it’s the storm of the century,’ mother nature says, ‘hold my beer,’” Klobuchar stated.
“We just came out here, one, to see what’s happening, in terms of, ‘are we prepared?’ And the answer is yes,” Klobuchar stated. “The second thing is that we are ready with FEMA funds.”
FEMA is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a part of the Department of Homeland Security. They step in to help people, cities and states in many different situations.
“FEMA is a good four-letter word in our state,” Klobuchar said. “So, if it happens we’re ready.”
“After a long winter, with many many many inches of snow, all of that snow is melting,” Smith explained. “And Stillwater is getting ready to handle all of that water that is flowing through the beautiful, wild and scenic St. Croix River.”
“We do know there’s 3-5 inches of snow equivalent it’s like having 3-5 inches of rain on the ground in certain parts of Minnesota,” Klobuchar explained. “So there’s a reason to be concerned that we are going to have flooding somewhere. There’s no doubt about that, or they wouldn’t have put all this berm and sandbags up. But the more days that we see where there’s sun, the better off we are than getting more rain.”
After this week’s heat, it may seem that all the snow should have melted by now. However, the river flows south, so Stillwater won’t be in the clear until snow in communities at the northern ends of the river have melted and flowed down.
“And one of the biggest flood diversion projects that is still being built,” Klobuchar explained, “but work has already been done, is up in Moorhead and Fargo. And we just completed the federal funding for that project. And there’s already diversion work that has happened that should be helpful there.
“And we know in many communities, like Austin,” Klobuchar continued, “homes have been moved, places have been changing… Austin is a big success story with flood mitigation over the last few years. So what happens when there’s a flooding incident and the FEMA money comes in, it’s not always known, then there’s additional money to use for flood mitigation, and that has been going on all over our state with some really great projects that have helped communities.”
“This town is a special treasure for our state, on this beautiful river,” Klobuchar said. “A floodplain was built up after some major flooding events, on a flood wall, and that flood wall is what this berm is basically built on to make it even taller.”
Klobuchar also said Kozlowski showed the senators that “most of the major incidences have actually been in the last few decades.”
Smith later added, “That’s the impact of climate change on the way that snow melts, and how much snow we get, and how much water there is; and the need to mitigate that impact is really intense.”
“So, even though the average year, you have about 11% [chance] of having a major flooding event, this year it’s up to 89% chance that we have a major flooding event,” Klobuchar explained, “but that alone isn’t the end of the story. The story is, how are you going to be prepared to deal with the major flooding event. And here, the community of Stillwater, always a tight-knit place, hundreds of volunteers have come out working with police and fire and first-responders and have been able to erect this berm with 40,000 sandbags. It’s really quite something.”
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Kozlowski said. When asked if he thinks the flooding news and preparations hurt the city and its businesses, he responded that he doesn’t think so. “A lot of people show up, they want to see this, right? I mean, we get a lot of kind of flood tourism, I guess… You can still see the river. It’s still a wonderful place to be. So, I’m not too worried.”
“The message,” said Klobuchar, “is people can not only come see this beautiful town today and this week, they can actually see this preparation. So, we just want to make that clear that Stillwater is open for business and would love to have visitors over the next few days.”
“This is an amazing community,” said Smith. “I love coming here, and I want everyone to think that they should come to Stillwater even though there is this big berm built here, because on the other side of the berm there is a beautiful path that you can walk down and there’s some great Main Street businesses where you can go and get a cup of coffee or lunch or anything that you want in order to be able to enjoy this beautiful part of Minnesota.”
“If there is damaging flooding, the standard is, if there’s $10 million of public infrastructure that gets damaged, then the FEMA funding is triggered by request from the governor,” Klobuchar explained. “Then you look at each county to see what damage happened.”
Smith added, “Senator Klobuchar and I and Representative McCollum will be ready to help with Governor Walz in any way that the community needs, should the waters of the river get over this flood wall and threaten the businesses in downtown Stillwater.”
“We still cannot predict what will happen next,” Klobuchar said. “We know this has been a record amount of water; we know that there’s been a drought, so that’s helpful – the water has some places to go in the soil. That’s good for Minnesota, but it’s just a question of what’s going to happen over the next two to three weeks. But this town is ready.”
