Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Rep. Betty McCollum came to Stillwater on April 12 amid preparations for spring flooding.

Joining them were Mayor Ted Kozlowski, City Administrator and Treasurer Joe Kohlmann, Public Works Director and City Engineer Shawn Sanders, Police Captain Hunter Julien and Fire Chief Stu Glaser. They met at the Crosby Hotel in downtown Stillwater and by foot surveyed the river level and sandbag wall to discuss the ongoing flooding situation as temperatures rise and snow melts rapidly.

