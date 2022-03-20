The National Weather Service issued its updated spring flooding forecast on March 7 and it predicts that it will be a normal to average year for water tables.
Public Works Director Shawn Sanders said — during his staff update to Stillwater City Council at its meeting on Wednesday evening — that’s good news for downtown Stillwater.
“There is no big chance for flooding along the St. Croix this year,” Sanders said. “Conditions could change with rain or a rapid snowmelt.”
Other upcoming weather
During his staff report during the council’s Wednesday meeting, Stillwater Fire Department Chief Stuart Glaser said that the volatile spring Minnesota weather
is coming.
“We can expect any type of weather from now on,” Glaser said.
He also noted that the snow is melting and will be gone by the end of the week.
Part of spring weather can include rain storms, heavy winds and tornadoes. Glaser explained when the county and city will activate the warning sirens. Those are activated Whenever the NWS issues a tornado warning “for our area” when there is a 75 mile per hour wind or if an emergency services worker spots something in the area.
“There is no all clear (siren) if it goes off again this is not an all-clear,” Glaser said. “When you hear it go off, it’s time to seek shelter.”
