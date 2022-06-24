For yet another year, cities in Minnesota have had to cancel Fourth of July fireworks displays, or trim down celebrations due to supply shortages. Stillwater, which will see fireworks return to downtown, appears to be one of the exceptions, and communities across the region are rolling out Independence Day celebrations. Here is a look at what will be happening in our area.
Stillwater
Where better to celebrate Independence Day than in an All-American historic river town, the birthplace of Minnesota? Stillwater’s Fourth of July Celebration, presented by the City of Stillwater, starts at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 4 in downtown Stillwater at the Riverfront Gazebo.
Events include Civil War cannons from Battery I, 1st Battalion US Artillery on Mulberry Point in Lowell Park and musical performances at the Amphitheater Stage in Lowell Park, the Pioneer Park Bandshell, and the Zephyr Theatre.
Fireworks are scheduled to kick off at dusk (10 p.m. approx.) over the St. Croix River and Historic Lift Bridge. Special seating area available for veterans.
Music Line-Up:
Amphitheater Stage in Lowell Park (201 Water St.)
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nick Anderson & The Skinny
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Bootleg
Pioneer Park Bandshell (515 N. 2nd St.)
7 p.m. – 9 p.m. St. Croix Jazz Orchestra
The Zephyr Theatre Outdoor Stage (601 Main St. N.)
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Mississippi River Grass Band
Marine on St. Croix
At 9:15 a.m. Marine on St. Croix will hold their annual Marine 4th of July Race, a 4 mile race and 2 mile run/walk to benefit the Marine on St. Croix Restoration Society. Starting point is the Hay Lake School Lions Pavilion. Early bird registration online at www. https://marine4thofjulyrace.com or in person at City Hall, the General Store of the Library.
Marine on St. Croix’s traditional Fourth of July Parade will follow, at noon, downtown. Festivities will follow after the parade in Gazebo Park.
Lake Elmo
Lake Elmo’s 34th Annual Children’s parade will be held on Monday, July 4 at noon downtown Lake Elmo. Kids can decorate their tricycle or bike and show it off in the parade. Strollers, wagons and lawn tractors are also welcome. The parade’s starting point will be at the intersection of Lake Elmo Ave. and 33rd St.
Afton
Afton’s traditional celebration since 1975, the Fourth of July Parade, returns for 2022 on Monday, July 4th at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Afton. The event will feature trolley rides, food and vendors and music by Afton’s Schooner Band. Afton area musicians are invited to join the band for rehearsals, and to ride on the new wagon. Rehearsals are July 1, 2 and 3 at the Afton Historical Museum.
Forest Lake
Forest Lake’s Fourth of July Celebration, “Red, White and Blue in 2022,” hosted by the American Legion Post 225 will be held from Thursday June 30 to Monday, July 4 at the fairgrounds. The event will feature a carnival during the day and street dances with live music Friday through Sunday.
The Forest Lake Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, with fireworks scheduled to begin at dusk (10 p.m. approx.) For more information visit https://www.ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July.
