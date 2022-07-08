At 3 p.m. on Monday July 4, the Civil War cannons from I Battery, 1st US Artillery fired their first volley from Mulberry Point in Lowell Park. Men and women in authentic Civil War garb, dark blue wool jackets trimmed with red, which can only have been sweltering in the July heat, primed and prepared the cannons which pointed out over the river towards Wisconsin. When they fired, which they would do every hour until sunset, the concussion was so powerful that it set off anti-theft devices in nearby cars.
Throughout the afternoon there was music everywhere. Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers played down by the waterfront. The St. Croix Jazz Orchestra played swing and big band numbers at the Pioneer Park Bandshell. On the front porch of the Zephyr the Mississippi River Brass Band played their distinctive style of European brass music. Music came too from the porches of local establishments like PD Pappy’s and River Siren Brewing.
Throughout the morning there had been rain, forcing some communities to cancel their Independence Day celebrations, and forecasts called for possible thunderstorms in the evening. But the skies had cleared and, even if it was a little muggy, it was a beautiful night in Stillwater.
The presence of police officers and Sheriff’s deputies in tactical gear mingling with the crowd was a reminder of the tragedy that unfolded earlier that day near Chicago when a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a July Fourth parade, killing 6 and wounding dozens more. Though from time to time people could be overheard talking about what unfolded in nearby Illinois, the mood downtown was largely upbeat.
At dusk, the second band on the main stage, Bootleg, wrapped up their set and Stillwater’s mayor Ted Koslowski took a few moments to deliver a speech, a tradition which began a few years ago and which Koslowski said he hopes will be carried on by future mayors. After welcoming the crowd and thanking sponsors, Koslowski spoke of the reason everyone was there, to celebrate the declaration of independence from British Rule by American revolutionaries.
“Since 1776, every generation has made our country a little bit better for the next generation,” Koslowski said. Then he asked the crowd to be thankful for the sacrifices of the many Americans who fought to protect our rights and preserve our individual freedoms. He then assured those gathered that the community would do everything it could to continue to progress. “In Stillwater we look backward with pride and forward with optimism,” he said.
After the mayor’s remarks, it was time for another tradition, the community sing along. Families on blankets, couples in chairs, groups of friends standing in the streets sang together with a recording of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” then were asked to stand for the national anthem.
To top off the evening, spectators were treated to a 20-minute fireworks display over the Historic Lift Bridge. The display was remarkable and served as a comforting hint of normalcy after two long years. As the smoke drifted across the sky above the Historic Lift Bridge hundreds of people streamed out of Stillwater’s downtown, an exodus that Mayor Ted Koslowski later said was the smoothest in recent memory.
