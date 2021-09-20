The Marine Film Society is hosting a screening of the 40-minute documentary on Yeman "Hunger" Ward at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 23 outdoors in Burris Park in Marine.

The film’s producer Michael Scheuermanwill host a answer session during the event. Scheuerman, who grew up in Lake Elmo and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1984, was nominated for an Oscar in the ‘best documentary short subject” for the film director Skye Fitzgerald and he produced on the war and famine in Yemen, and its impact on Yemeni children. 

For more information, visit https://www.marinefilmsociety.org/info/.

For more info on the director and the film, visit https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/free/stillwater-s-connection-to-the-oscars/article_269ee1ba-a462-11eb-8c8d-ab598d6363da.html

Load comments