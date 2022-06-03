Tuesday, May 31 was the deadline for candidates to file for office in Minnesota. Here is who will be running in state and local races that affect our area.
U.S. Representative - Dist. 4
A somewhat crowded field for this race, with six candidates filing. The Republicans who filed are Gene Rechtzigel, Jerry Silver and May Lor Xiong. On the Democratic-Farmer-Laborer side are Amane Badhasso, Betty McCollum and Fasil Moghul.
U.S. Representative - Dist. 8
There were four candidates who filed for this seat. For the DFL, John Munter and Jen Schultz. Republicans who filed are Pete Stauber and Harry Robb Welty.
State Senator - Dist. 33
The three candidates who filed are Karin Housley (R), Brian Baber (DFL) and Nancy McLean (DFL).
State Senator - Dist. 41
Three candidates fill this field as well. They are Tom Dippel (R), Tony Jurgens (R), and Judy Seeberger (DFL).
State Representative Dist. 33A
Patti Anderson (R) and Hanna Valento (DFL) filed to run for State Representative in District 33A.
State Representative Dist. 33B
Four candidates filed to run in this race. They are Mark Bishofsky (R), Tina Riehle (R), Josiah Hill (DFL) and Joe Widmer (DFL).
State Representative for Dist. 41 A
Mark Wiens (R) and Pat Driscoll (DFL) filed to run.
State Representative - Dist. 41 B
The two candidates who filed for this race are Shane Hudella (R) and Tina Folch (DFL).
Washington County Commissioner - Dist. 2
This is a nonpartisan office. Stan Karwoski and Julie Ohs both filed.
Washington County Commissioner - Dist. 4
Karla Bigham, Keith Franke and Brandon A. Lara filed for this race. Nonpartisan.
Washington County - Commissioner, Dist. 5
Snezhana Bessonov, Michelle Clasen and Andrea Date filed to run. Nonpartisan.
County Offices
Several county-level office races saw only one candidate file.
They are, County Sheriff, Dan Starry; County Attorney, Kevin Magnuson; Soil and Water Supervisor, Dist. 2, Diane Blake; Soil and Water Supervisor, Dist. 4, Tim Behrends; Soil and Water Supervisor, Dist. 5, David Nuccio. These are all nonpartisan offices.
Stillwater City Council, Ward 4
Tony Misenor and Michael Polehna filed in this race. It is a nonpartisan office.
Ward 1 and Mayor
Two other city races saw only one candidate file. Ryan Collins filed to run for the Stillwater City Council Member seat for Ward 1. Ted Kozlowski was the only candidate who filed to run for Mayor of Stillwater. Both are nonpartisan offices.
