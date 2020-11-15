Stillwater FFA members recently claimed top honors in two Region 4 FFA Virtual Career Development Events. The Fish and Wildlife CDE team earned a first place finish in a field of 12 FFA chapters in the regional virtual event coordinated by Minnesota FFA. Team members advancing to state this spring include Matthew Crain (third place individual), Grace Grant (first place individual), Anthony Lang, and Katherine Miller.
The Fish and Wildlife CDE includes the identification of fish, mammals, insects, birds, and reptiles; along with written exams on habitat, biology, management, and current issues. In an earlier competition, senior Brianne Johnson, earned second place in the Nursery/Landscape CDE. The Nursery Landscape CDE includes identification of trees, shrubs, pests, and equipment; along with problem-solving and a written exam.
The National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of 700,170 student members as part of 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
The local advisor is Glenn Boettcher; Agriscience teacher at Stillwater Area High School. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more information visit www.ffa.org, www.mnffa.org, or http://stillwaterffa.theaet.com.
